WHAT’S ON: Unmissable events in Warwick this weekend

ON TRACK: Morgan Park Raceway is hosting a workshop this weekend. Picture: contributed

ON TRACK: Morgan Park Raceway is hosting a workshop this weekend. Picture: contributed

SPRING has well and truly sprung in Warwick, and there’s plenty of unmissable events lined up this weekend to celebrate the change in seasons.

Check out our list below to find out when and where this weekend’s most exciting events are going down.

GET YOUR “OM” ON

If you’re looking to de-stress and unwind this weekend, this meditation workshop could be just the ticket.

Hosted every second Saturday by Catherine Elliott Expressive Arts and Therapies, the Saturday Morning Meditation program introduces attendees to simple meditation techniques.

Those interested should book through the Facebook event.

WHEN: Saturday, September 12 at 9am

WHERE: Catherine Elliott Expressive Arts and Therapies at Suite 2, 148 Palmerin St

COST: Free

Shaun Mackin, Theresa Acton, Monique Wilkie and Chanelle Robinson at the Warwick Water Rats Ladies Day in 2019. Picture: Elyse Wurm

LADIES’ DAY “SPRING SOIREE”

The Warwick Water Rats rugby union club’s annual Ladies’ Day charity event is ready and raring to go this weekend.

This year’s Spring Soiree will feature must-win games for both the women’s Rugby Sevens and men’s teams, which can be taken in from the VIP Ladies’ Day tent with a ticket purchase.

Funds raised will go towards Little Windmills, a charity which helps young children from regional and rural areas travel to bigger cities for essential medical treatment.

WHEN: Saturday, September 12 from 1pm

WHERE: Risdon Oval, Warwick Water Rats Rugby Union Club

COST: $30 for adults, $20 for children

HIT THE TRACK TO BUST STRESS

Rather shake off the pandemic blues with some high-adrenaline motorsport? This Morgan Park event could be the way to go.

SS Stress Therapy Motorsport is bringing their endurance sprints workshop to encourage budding race drivers to hit the track and take their minds off their struggles.

WHEN: Today from 12.30pm, or Saturday from 8.30am

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: $2,150 per car (covers minimum four drivers)

JUNIOR TENNIS TOURNAMENT HEATS UP

The Warwick and District Tennis Association is hosting a “colourball” tournament for up and coming tennis players of all ages.

Open to players aged five to 19, the 11th Annual Downs Queensland District Tennis Hotshots Circuit and School Challenge will have red, orange, green, and yellow-ball events.

The tournament is not open to Australian-ranked players.

WHEN: Sunday, September 13 from 8.30am

WHERE: Warwick and District Tennis Association

COST: Entry fee determined by organisers

LOCALLY RUN NATUROPATHY WORKSHOP

Warwick naturopath Essence of My Heart is running a workshop focused on nurturing and regulating the female body.

Focusing on natural remedies, essential oils, and yoga poses, the hour-long session covers methods of “ancient science” to help with fertility, menopause, and other concerns.

Booking is compulsory.

WHEN: Sunday, September 13 from 3pm

WHERE: Essence of My Heart at 75 Fitzroy St, Warwick

COST: $35 per person

SPORTING GRAND FINALS GALORE

The Warwick Hockey Association have their grand final series going down this weekend.

In hockey, the excitement will kick off from in the morning with a variety of junior semi-finals and fun family games before the U13 grand final at 1.15pm.

The Warwick District Football Association is also having their final round of normal competition this Saturday before next week’s grand finals, with the day starting from 8.30am.

WHEN: Saturday, September 12 from 9am

WHERE: Warwick Hockey Association/Warwick District Football Association, near Queens Park

COST: Free

NEW ART EXHIBIT

This weekend, the Warwick Art Gallery is debuting the works of some of the Rose City’s most talented young artists in a new exhibit.

“Insight 3” showcases the works of more than 80 students from Years 9 to 12 at Warwick State High School.

The annual exhibition was premiered last night, and will be shown for several weeks.

WHEN: Gallery opens from 10am

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

COST: Free