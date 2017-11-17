WHAT'S ON: Warwick Egg Incident celebrations

Southern Down Steam Railway vice president Bob Keogh channels former Prime Minister Billy Hughes in the lead up to the 100th anniversary of the infamous Warwick egg-throwing incident.

Southern Down Steam Railway vice president Bob Keogh channels former Prime Minister Billy Hughes in the lead up to the 100th anniversary of the infamous Warwick egg-throwing incident. Jonno Colfs

WARWICK will come alive tomorrow as centenary celebrations for the Warwick Egg Incident take centre stage.

The program for the weekend is as follows:

Ceremony for the Centenary of the Warwick Incident and Federal Policing in Australia - 3pm

The weekend's official event, ceremony for the centenary of the Warwick Incident and Federal Policing in Australia, will start at 3pm on Saturday at the new Billy Hughes Park, in front of the Warwick Railway Station.

The Warwick public are encouraged to attend.

The re-enactment - 1pm

The program includes live music, bush poetry and a welcome from the mayor. The Warwick Community Performing Arts Group will re-enact the egg throwing incident from 2pm. There is seating and standing room for spectators on the platform.

Barbecue - 11am to 4pm

Warwick Sunrise Rotary will hold a barbecue under the loading canopy adjacent to the goods shed at the Warwick Railway Station.

Goods shed display - 10am - 4pm

Step back in time and view railway memorabilia and photographs, including a display by Queensland Rail historian Greg Hallam at the Warwick Railway Station.

The dinner - From 6.30pm

The Southern Downs Steam Railway will hold a two-course dinner in the historic sandstone Goods Shed.

This event is sold out.

History seminar - 10am - 12.30pm

A history seminar will be held from 10am - 12.30pm at St Mary's Hall, with historians exploring the famous Warwick Egg Incident.

Train trip - Sunday, November 19, 10am

Step aboard the return steam train from Warwick to Clifton.

Departing Warwick Railway Station at 10am and returning at 3pm.