WHAT’S ON: Warwick events you can’t miss this weekend

COMEBACK: Warwick favourite Shannon's Hot Potato Chips will be making their return this weekend. Picture: social media

WARWICK’S post-pandemic events calendar is rapidly filling up, with a number of unmissable events scheduled for this weekend.

From foodie events to sports and everything in between, check out the list below to find your perfect fit.

POP-UP FOOD TRUCK EVENT

Warwick’s events and culture scene may have taken a serious hit due to coronavirus closures, but that is set to end this weekend.

The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society are hoping to reinvigorate the Rose City’s foodie scene with the popular Shannon’s Hot Potato Chips to hold a pop-up stall at the Warwick Showgrounds.

The Show and Rodeo Society’s marketing and events manager Teilah McKelvey said Shannon’s was a “country icon”, and was excited to help them bring the taste of classic show food and childhood nostalgia back to the community.

WHEN: 10am – 8pm on Saturday, August 22

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free entry, vendors to determine food and drink.

RUGBY AT RISDON OVAL

The so-far undefeated Warwick Water Rats are bringing the competition home to Risdon Oval this weekend.

The men’s side will be looking to use their home turf to their advantage to continue their winning streak against the Toowoomba Bears.

WHEN: From 2pm on Saturday, August 22

WHERE: Risdon Oval, Warwick Rugby Union Club

COST: Free

COUNTRY HARVEST MARKETS

This weekend, the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society are also holding their second Country Harvest Markets.

Be sure to take a basket or some bags along to stock up on the wide variety of locally grown produce and handcrafted items.

WHEN: 8.30am – 1pm on Sunday, August 23

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free entry, stallholders to determine individual costs.

CRAFTING WORKSHOP

If you’re looking to explore your inner artistic talent this weekend, this Warwick art studio might have the workshop for you.

Whimsical Creations and Designs is holding a workshop where attendees will learn how to resin pour a one-metre serving plank, a product ideal for grazing platters and entertaining.

The class will be limited to four participants.

WHEN: From 2pm on Saturday, August 22

WHERE: Whimsical Creations and Designs, Warwick

COST: $150 per person

