WHAT’S ON: Warwick events you can’t miss

GET FESTIVE: The Abbey of the Roses’ Christmas in July celebrations are just one of the great events going on in Warwick this week. Picture: contributed

DARLING DOWNS SUPER SCHOOLS CUP

The Warwick Water Rats rugby union club will be hosting the first round of the Darling Downs Super School Cup tonight.

Run in conjunction with Scots PGC College, tonight’s games will see U13, U15, and U17 teams from across the region compete.

The first games will kick off at 5pm, and the canteen will be open for all attendees.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

Warwick’s Christmas in July celebrations may have looked a little different this year, but a town icon is giving residents one last chance to mark the occasion.

The Abbey of the Roses is hosting its famous Christmas in July event on Friday evening from 6pm to 9pm.

For $78.50, guests will receive a three-course dinner and three-hour drinks package.

Bookings for the event are essential.

For more information or to book, contact the Abbey on 4661 9777.

CLAY SHOOTING

In another sporting comeback this week, the Warwick Clay Target Club will be hosting their first event of the new season.

The Warwick President’s Cup will include a variety of events, and will hosted at the Club’s grounds across two action-packed days.

Saturday will see the “100 targets – universal trench” event, while Sunday will include a variety of 25-, 30-, and 50-target events.

The action is set to kick off at the Warwick Clay Target Club’s grounds at 8.30am on Saturday.

FREE FINANCIAL WORKSHOPS

This week, the Southern Downs Regional Council will hosting a free “economic recovery” workshop series.

Run in conjunction with the Warwick and Stanthorpe Chambers of Commerce, the sessions aim to connect local businesses with the region’s industry and technical experts.

This week’s workshops will focus on reviewing cash flow.

The workshops will be held tomorrow night from 5.30pm-7pm at Warwick Town Hall, and on Friday morning from 7am-8.30am at Stanthorpe Civic Centre.

To book a place, send your RSVP to edu@sdrc.qld.gov.au

A SPORTING RETURN

The sport has had a months-long hiatus from during the coronavirus pandemic, but rugby union is finally coming back to the Warwick community this weekend.

The Warwick Water Rats men’s B-grade team and the women’s Rugby Sevens side will both take their home field at Risdon Oval this Saturday.

The women’s final friendly rounds against USQ and the Toowoomba Bears will kick off at 1pm, with the men’s contest with the Chinchilla will start at 3pm.

LEARN A NEW SPORT

If you’ve been looking for a new way to get active, WIRAC’s new workshop might be the place for you.

An “Introductory Pickleball Skills Clinic” will run from 9am-11am on Saturday, designed to give beginners the essential skills they need to compete in the unique sport.

The workshop will be hosted in conjunction with the Southern Downs Pickleball Association, and participation will cost $10 per person.

For more information or to book, phone Helen on 0429 065 175.

