What’s on: Warwick’s blockbuster weekend of events

The Warwick City Band make their way down Palmerin St during the Anzac Day parade. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News

Warwick is set for another blockbuster weekend of events over this year’s Anzac Day long weekend.

A host of community and sports events will kick off over Friday and Saturday, with a full calendar of commemorative Anzac Day services on Sunday.

Check out the full list of events kicking off this long weekend in the Rose City:

PIRELLI ENDURANCE SERIES

The first round of this exciting endurance series from The Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland is hitting Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

The three-day blockbuster will kick off with a coaching day and track day before the main Pirelli Enduro Race on Saturday.

Spectators will see a number of two-rider teams battle it out for a bevy of prizes, including tyre sets and $1000 cash.





WHEN: Friday – Saturday from 7am

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: Click here to book.







KARAOKE NIGHT

It’s time to release that inner star power at the Stockyard Tavern’s Karoake Kings and Queens event.

Take the stage with your favourite karaoke anthem throughout the night, with drinks and food available throughout the evening.





WHEN: Friday, 7.30pm – 10.30pm

WHERE: Stockyard Tavern, Percy St

COST: Free entry







CRYSTAL HEALING WORKSHOP

Wild Sage Collective at Allora is hosting a crystal healing workshop in conjunction with Cosmic Connections Holistic Healing this weekend.

Attendees will learn about how to source and care for crystals, as well as how the stones can be used as tools to promote overall health and wellbeing.

The ticket price will include a crystal chakra kit, clear quartz point and pendulum, and other goodies along with a lunch at Wild Sage Cafe.





WHEN: Saturday, 10am – 2pm

WHERE: Wild Sage Collective at 72 Herbert St, Allora

COST: $90 – click here to book







SOCIAL GOLF DAY

Hit the fairways this long weekend at the Killarney Recreation Club’s social golf day.

Players will tee off in a shotgun start from midmorning, with a barbecue lunch included and drinks at the bar open until late in the day.





WHEN: Saturday, 9.30am arrival for a 10am tee-off

WHERE: Killarney Recreation Club at 51 Willow St

COST: $20 per person

An action-packed game between Warwick Redbacks and Ipswich Cats at the 2021 Cardinal Cup at Warwick Credit Union Oval.







WARWICK REDBACKS KICK OFF

The Warwick AFL side is getting their 2021 Allied Pickford Cup season under way this weekend with a home game against South Burnett Saints.

The long weekend match-up will also include a small Anzac Day commemoration, with the canteen and bar open all afternoon.





WHEN: Saturday from 2.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Credit Union Oval

COST: Free entry







CANDLE-MAKING CLASSES

If you’ve been wanting to learn more about how to make your own candles and decorations, this Windyhaze Creations workshop could be the perfect spot.

Participants will leave with two of their own handcrafted candles, with coffee and tea provided throughout the day.





WHEN: Saturday, 10am – 12.30pm

WHERE: Windyhaze Creations at 98 Orchard Rd, Loch Lomond

COST: $80 per person. Contact Windyhaze Creations via Facebook to book your spot.







ALLORA KELPIE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Allora National Kelpie Field Trials are hitting the Allora Showgrounds again in 2021.

Spectators can check out the Working Kelpie Council National Field Trial and Novice Trial events.





WHEN: Friday – Sunday, 8am – 5pm

WHERE: Allora Showgrounds

COST: Free entry for spectators

Jester Hill Wines owners Mick and Ann Bourke with Glen Aplin Rural Fire Brigade First Officer Ian Townsend.





DAY AT THE VINEYARD

Regional mainstay Jester Hill Wines is bringing back its annual Granite Belt Rockin’ Blues this Anzac Day weekend.

Local acts such as Nine Year Sister, Cole Train, and Fugarwie will take the stage, and a variety of wines and beverages will be served throughout the afternoon.

$10 from each ticket purchase will be donated to the Rural Fire Service.





WHEN: Sunday from 1pm

WHERE: Jester Hill Wines at 292 Mt Sterling Rd, Glen Aplin

COST: $35 per person, under 16s free. Click here to book https://www.jesterhillwines.com.au/events/







PICK YOUR OWN PRODUCE

If you’re wanting to stock up on fresh and local produce before the long weekend, Eastern Colour Farm’s “pick your own produce” event could get you sorted.

Visitors can pick as many of the farm’s Pink Lady apples and seasonal strawberries as they would like.





WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 9am – midday

WHERE: Eastern Colour Farm at 244 Aerodrome Rd, Applethorpe

COST: Free







ANZAC DAY SERVICES

Commemorative services are returning to normal across Warwick and the Southern Downs this year, with the traditional suite of public dedications lined up on Sunday.

The Rose City events will include the Dawn Service, War Graves Service, and widely attended Anzac March and Service at the Leslie Park Cenotaph.

Click here for the full list of Anzac Day services across the Southern Downs.





WHEN: Sunday from 5am

WHERE: Various Warwick locations

COST: Free

Originally published as What’s on: Warwick’s blockbuster weekend of events