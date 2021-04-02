WHAT’S ON: Warwick’s massive Easter weekend

Leslie Park is sure to be a hive of activity this weekend at the Warwick Easter Markets.

Leslie Park is sure to be a hive of activity this weekend at the Warwick Easter Markets.

The Easter long weekend is traditionally one of the Warwick area's biggest events seasons, and 2021 is certainly shaping up to be no different.

With indoor and outdoor events alike given the green light after this week's coronavirus scare in Brisbane, there's everything from bustling craft markets to sports and more to get residents out and about.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription now for big rewards

Check out the full guide to this Easter long weekend below:

NOTE: Don't forget masks must be worn at all indoor events and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, in line with restrictions imposed by the state government until April 15.

WARWICK EASTER FAIR

The Warwick Potters' Association and Warwick Artists Group are reviving their annual Easter craft markets this weekend, celebrating the hard work and talent of local artists.

Dozens of stallholders will set up across Leslie Park to showcase their handcrafted creations, with food vendors and other community organisations such as Southern Downs ARK to also set up shop on the day.

WHEN: Saturday from 8am

WHERE: Leslie Park, Warwick

COST: Free entry, vendor prices will vary

EASTER CHURCH SERVICES

The Warwick Uniting Church is inviting residents and visitors to the region alike to attend their suite of Easter services scheduled over the long weekend.

The church group will hold a sunset service and seafood barbecue at its Freestone branch on Good Friday at 5.30pm, an Easter celebration at its Killarney church on Easter Sunday from 8.30am, and several worship sessions across the three branches.

Visit the Warwick Uniting Church Facebook page for the service schedule.

WHEN: Services begin Thursday, 7pm with final on Sunday at 9am

WHERE: Warwick Uniting Church and its Killarney/Freestone branches

COST: Free

FULL STEAM AHEAD: The Southern Downs Steam Railway is back on track in 2021, after a sluggish 12 months.

TAKE A TRAIN TRIP

Take advantage of the long weekend to climb aboard the Southern Downs Steam Railway and see the wonderful and varied sights our region has to offer.

The SDSR has four return trips to from Warwick to either Hendon or Wheatvale available this Easter break, with the almost-two-hour circuit and complimentary barbecue lunch making the day trip ideal for families.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10am-11.30am or 2pm-3.30pm

WHERE: Departure from Warwick Railway Station, LyonsSt

COST: $0 - $45 per person. Click here to book

RELEVANT NEWS:

NEW BREW: Distillery, restaurant, more to hit Stanthorpe CBD

HOW TO: Get tested for COVID in Warwick

REVEALED: Warwick's best brunch winner

EASTER SATURDAY KIDS' CLUB

The Granite Belt Christmas Farm is keeping the holiday spirit with their annual Easter Saturday Kids Club.

With an Easter egg hunt, animal feeding, several craft activities, and even a special visit from the Easter Bunny, there's plenty to keep kids of all ages entertained.

Bookings are not required, but be sure to check in with a QR code upon arrival.

WHEN: Saturday, 9am - 11am

WHERE: Granite Belt Christmas Farm

COST: $15 each

HOOPS OF FUN: Lots to look forward to at the Warwick Easter Markets.

EASTER BUNNY MEET-AND-GREET

Mark the Easter holidays and treat your little ones with a special visit with the Easter Bunny himself this weekend.

Each child will receive a free Easter craft activity after their meet-and-greet.

WHEN: Thursday and Saturday, 10.30am - 12.30pm

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld

COST: Free

PARKRUN WITH A TWIST

Put a fun Easter-holiday spin on your Saturday morning workout with the Warwick Parkrun group's annual Easter egg and spoon race.

The event will precede the group's usual running circuit, with runners and walkers alike invited to take part in the 5km course around the Condamine River.

WHEN: Saturday at 7am

WHERE: Queens Park

COST: Free - click here to register and download your barcode

EASTER CAMPING WITH EGG HUNT

If you're looking to book a last-minute camping trip without straying too far from home, The Springs 4X4 Park just south of Warwick on the New England Highway could be just the spot.

The Easter-themed getaway will include an egg hunt for the kids and a "guess how many Easter eggs in the jar" competition at sign-in.

WHEN: Easter egg hunt to kick off Sunday morning

WHERE: The Springs 4X4 Park

COST: Contact owners via 0448 948 608 or thesprings4x4park@bigpond.com for a quote.