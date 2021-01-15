WHAT’S ON: Your guide to getting out in Warwick this weekend

RACE READY: Chelsea Dunley, Des Hart and Ben Debono at the 2020 Warwick Cowboys TAB race day.

It is set to be a scorcher in Warwick this weekend, but with there are great ways to have fun in the sun - or escape the heat all together - with this awesome list of events.

From markets to race days, and frisbee fun, check it all out here:

CREATE OUTDOOR TOYS

Children can join Rose City Shoppingworld’s holiday workshops to make some fun outdoor toys.

Kids will get the chance to design a frisbee or beach ball while parents can put their feet up.

Event is COVID-safe and seating is limited.

WHEN: January 15, 10.30am — 1.30pm

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld, near Coles

COST: Free

SANTA GERTRUDIS NATIONAL YOUTH SHOW 2021

Come join the tail-end of this even showcasing the talented future generation of farming.

Cheer on the breeders and competitors and watch young guns learn more about their future in agriculture.

WHEN: Now until Sunday

WHERE: Morgan Park

COST: Free

STANTHORPE FARMERS MARKETS

Get your hands on some fresh and support local producers at this morning market.

Bring a basket and stock up on fresh local produce, with the offerings changing through the seasons.

WHEN: Saturday, 8am — 1pm

WHERE: Farley St Piazza, Stanthorpe

COST: Free

WARWICK COWBOYS TAB DAY

Two of the community’s biggest sporting clubs will get their 2021 seasons off to a galloping start this weekend at the Warwick Cowboys TAB Race Day.

The Warwick Turf Club will host the rugby league club’s major fundraiser for the third consecutive year.

Keen punters can also head to the Calcutta at the Cowboys clubhouse from 6pm Friday.

Pre-booking is essential. Details here.

WHEN: Saturday, 11am — 6pm

WHERE: Warwick Turf Club

COST: $22 for adults, $10 for children aged 12-17, and free for children under 12

KARAOKE NIGHTS

Belt out a tune this weekend with friends at the Stockyard Tavern’s karaoke night.

Whether you’re a wannabe Mariah Carey or completely tone deaf, it’s a great chance to celebrate the end of the working week in style.

WHEN: Saturday, 8pm — 11pm



WHERE: Stockyard Tavern

COST: Free

MONTHLY RALLY DAY

Gallop into your new year goals with this Stanthorpe Pony Club event.

This will be an open day so all new and returning members are welcome.

Non-members are invited to attend and get a feel for what we are about before committing to a yearly membership,

Come prepared with a completed declaration and attend the club rooms on arrival to check-in.

WHEN: Sunday, 8am — 3pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

COST: Free