What's open at Rose City Shoppingworld on Sunday

OPEN: Woolworths will have its doors open from 9am-6pm for the first day of Sunday trading this week.

SEVEN day trading rolls into Warwick this weekend and there's plenty of shops at Rose City Shoppingworld jumping straight on the bandwagon.

Most stores opening their doors this Sunday will be doing so on an ongoing basis, but may also trial different hours depending on the level of interest received.

Robin's Kitchen staff member Jan Macdonald was very positive about the change.

"It'll be great,” she said.

"There's lots of tourists in town and they expect to be able to shop, now they will.”

Funplus Electronics owner Kevin Jee said he will trial Sundays for two weeks to gauge the viability.

"After that we'll see how it goes and how many people come,” he said.

Here is a full list of the shops planning to get straight into Sunday trading:

Woolworths

Hours: 9am-6pm

Big W

Hours: 9am-5pm

The Reject Shop

Hours: 10am-4pm

Robin's Kitchen

Hours: 10am-2pm

Lowes

Hours: 10am-3pm

Funplus Electronics

Hours: 10am-3pm

Donut King

Hours: 9am-1pm

Crossroads

Hours: 10:30am-1:30pm

Noni-B

Hours: 10am-2pm

Williams

Hours: 10:30am-2:30pm

Red Rooster

Hours: 10am-3pm

Rose City Carvery

Hours: 10am-2pm

Jeanswest

Hours: 10am-2pm

Ally

Hours: 10am-2pm

EB Games

Hours: 10am-4pm

Strandbags

Hours: 10am-2pm

Black Pepper

Hours: 10am-2pm

Discount Drug Stores

Hours: 9:30am-12:30pm (as usual)