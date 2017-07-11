What's open at Rose City Shoppingworld on Sunday

SEVEN day trading rolls into Warwick this weekend and there's plenty of shops at Rose City Shoppingworld jumping straight on the bandwagon.
Most stores opening their doors this Sunday will be doing so on an ongoing basis, but may also trial different hours depending on the level of interest received.
Robin's Kitchen staff member Jan Macdonald was very positive about the change.
"It'll be great,” she said.
"There's lots of tourists in town and they expect to be able to shop, now they will.”
Funplus Electronics owner Kevin Jee said he will trial Sundays for two weeks to gauge the viability.
"After that we'll see how it goes and how many people come,” he said.
Here is a full list of the shops planning to get straight into Sunday trading:
Woolworths
Hours: 9am-6pm
Big W
Hours: 9am-5pm
The Reject Shop
Hours: 10am-4pm
Robin's Kitchen
Hours: 10am-2pm
Lowes
Hours: 10am-3pm
Funplus Electronics
Hours: 10am-3pm
Donut King
Hours: 9am-1pm
Crossroads
Hours: 10:30am-1:30pm
Noni-B
Hours: 10am-2pm
Williams
Hours: 10:30am-2:30pm
Red Rooster
Hours: 10am-3pm
Rose City Carvery
Hours: 10am-2pm
Jeanswest
Hours: 10am-2pm
Ally
Hours: 10am-2pm
EB Games
Hours: 10am-4pm
Strandbags
Hours: 10am-2pm
Black Pepper
Hours: 10am-2pm
Discount Drug Stores
Hours: 9:30am-12:30pm (as usual)