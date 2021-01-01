WHAT’S OPEN: Full New Year’s Day guide

NEW YEAR: Full list of Warwick businesses open on New Year’s Day. Picture: file

NEW YEAR: Full list of Warwick businesses open on New Year’s Day. Picture: file

THE Warwick community farewelled a tumultuous 2020 last night, with many business owners today taking advantage a chance to relax before hitting the ground running.

Here’s your comprehensive list of businesses keeping their doors open today for any last-minute supplies you might need.

GROCERIES

Woolworths: 9am – 6pm

Coles: 9am – 6pm

Foodworks: 7am – 7pm

Aldi: 10am – 6pm

Spano’s IGA: 6am – 9pm

Rose City Premium Meats: closed

W Carey & Sons Quality Meats: closed

The Scoop Health Foods Warwick: closed until January 11

RESTAURANTS/CAFES:

Warwick Hotel: closed

Horse and Jockey: Open 10am – late (lunch noon – 2pm only)

McDonalds: Open 24 hours

Domino’s: Noon – 10pm

KFC: 9am – 10pm

Bluebird Kitchen: closed until January 8

Red Rooster: 10am – 9pm

Zarraffa’s Coffee: 6am – 6pm

The Coffee Club: 7am – 2pm

Warwick RSL: 11am – 10pm

Condamine Sports Club: Open at 10am, lunch 11.30am -2pm, dinner 5.30pm – 9pm

Soban House: 5pm – 9pm

Belle Vue cafe: closed until January 11

Little Gallery cafe: closed

Criterion Hotel: 10am – 6pm

Stockyard Tavern: closed

Weeping Mulberry: 7am – 4pm

Gardens Galore: closed

MEDICAL

Priceline: closed

Rose City Medical Centre: closed until January 3

Southern Downs Dental: closed until January 3

Warwick Friendly Society: Palmerin St open 8.30am – 11.30am, Health Centre Pharmacy closed

Condamine Medical Centre: closed

RETAIL:

Big W: 10am – 4pm

The Reject Shop: 8am – 5.30pm

Stephanie’s Lingerie: closed until January 17

Target: 10am – 4pm

Danny Lyons Sports: closed

Emporium Lane: closed

Harvey Norman: Noon – 5pm

Buffalo Bills Western Store: closed

Bunnings: 7am – 6pm

OTHER:

Telstra: 10am – 3pm

Optus: closed

Warwick Post Office: closed

Warwick Twin Cinema: Screenings times from 9.45am – 8pm

RACQ: closed

Warwick Town and Country Vets: closed until January 3