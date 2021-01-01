WHAT’S OPEN: Full New Year’s Day guide
THE Warwick community farewelled a tumultuous 2020 last night, with many business owners today taking advantage a chance to relax before hitting the ground running.
Here’s your comprehensive list of businesses keeping their doors open today for any last-minute supplies you might need.
GROCERIES
Woolworths: 9am – 6pm
Coles: 9am – 6pm
Foodworks: 7am – 7pm
Aldi: 10am – 6pm
Spano’s IGA: 6am – 9pm
Rose City Premium Meats: closed
W Carey & Sons Quality Meats: closed
The Scoop Health Foods Warwick: closed until January 11
RESTAURANTS/CAFES:
Warwick Hotel: closed
Horse and Jockey: Open 10am – late (lunch noon – 2pm only)
McDonalds: Open 24 hours
Domino’s: Noon – 10pm
KFC: 9am – 10pm
Bluebird Kitchen: closed until January 8
Red Rooster: 10am – 9pm
Zarraffa’s Coffee: 6am – 6pm
The Coffee Club: 7am – 2pm
Warwick RSL: 11am – 10pm
Condamine Sports Club: Open at 10am, lunch 11.30am -2pm, dinner 5.30pm – 9pm
Soban House: 5pm – 9pm
Belle Vue cafe: closed until January 11
Little Gallery cafe: closed
Criterion Hotel: 10am – 6pm
Stockyard Tavern: closed
Weeping Mulberry: 7am – 4pm
Gardens Galore: closed
MEDICAL
Priceline: closed
Rose City Medical Centre: closed until January 3
Southern Downs Dental: closed until January 3
Warwick Friendly Society: Palmerin St open 8.30am – 11.30am, Health Centre Pharmacy closed
Condamine Medical Centre: closed
RETAIL:
Big W: 10am – 4pm
The Reject Shop: 8am – 5.30pm
Stephanie’s Lingerie: closed until January 17
Target: 10am – 4pm
Danny Lyons Sports: closed
Emporium Lane: closed
Harvey Norman: Noon – 5pm
Buffalo Bills Western Store: closed
Bunnings: 7am – 6pm
OTHER:
Telstra: 10am – 3pm
Optus: closed
Warwick Post Office: closed
Warwick Twin Cinema: Screenings times from 9.45am – 8pm
RACQ: closed
Warwick Town and Country Vets: closed until January 3