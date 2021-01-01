Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NEW YEAR: Full list of Warwick businesses open on New Year’s Day. Picture: file
NEW YEAR: Full list of Warwick businesses open on New Year’s Day. Picture: file
News

WHAT’S OPEN: Full New Year’s Day guide

Jessica Paul
1st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Warwick community farewelled a tumultuous 2020 last night, with many business owners today taking advantage a chance to relax before hitting the ground running.

Here’s your comprehensive list of businesses keeping their doors open today for any last-minute supplies you might need.

GROCERIES

Woolworths: 9am – 6pm

Coles: 9am – 6pm

Foodworks: 7am – 7pm

Aldi: 10am – 6pm

Spano’s IGA: 6am – 9pm

Rose City Premium Meats: closed

W Carey & Sons Quality Meats: closed

The Scoop Health Foods Warwick: closed until January 11

RESTAURANTS/CAFES:

Warwick Hotel: closed

Horse and Jockey: Open 10am – late (lunch noon – 2pm only)

McDonalds: Open 24 hours

Domino’s: Noon – 10pm

KFC: 9am – 10pm

Bluebird Kitchen: closed until January 8

Red Rooster: 10am – 9pm

Zarraffa’s Coffee: 6am – 6pm

The Coffee Club: 7am – 2pm

Warwick RSL: 11am – 10pm

Condamine Sports Club: Open at 10am, lunch 11.30am -2pm, dinner 5.30pm – 9pm

Soban House: 5pm – 9pm

Belle Vue cafe: closed until January 11

Little Gallery cafe: closed

Criterion Hotel: 10am – 6pm

Stockyard Tavern: closed

Weeping Mulberry: 7am – 4pm

Gardens Galore: closed

MEDICAL

Priceline: closed

Rose City Medical Centre: closed until January 3

Southern Downs Dental: closed until January 3

Warwick Friendly Society: Palmerin St open 8.30am – 11.30am, Health Centre Pharmacy closed

Condamine Medical Centre: closed

RETAIL:

Big W: 10am – 4pm

The Reject Shop: 8am – 5.30pm

Stephanie’s Lingerie: closed until January 17

Target: 10am – 4pm

Danny Lyons Sports: closed

Emporium Lane: closed

Harvey Norman: Noon – 5pm

Buffalo Bills Western Store: closed

Bunnings: 7am – 6pm

OTHER:

Telstra: 10am – 3pm

Optus: closed

Warwick Post Office: closed

Warwick Twin Cinema: Screenings times from 9.45am – 8pm

RACQ: closed

Warwick Town and Country Vets: closed until January 3

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick welcomes back Australia Day foodie favourite

        Premium Content Warwick welcomes back Australia Day foodie favourite

        News Here’s how you can celebrate the national holiday with local produce and more at 2021 Great Australian Bites!

        ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        Premium Content ‘Shameful’: Community outrage at Palmerin St destruction

        News Dozens of Warwick business owners and organisations left shaken and heartbroken by...

        CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        Premium Content CONVICTED: Warwick drug offenders, protesters, and more

        News The courts heard one man breached strict Covid quarantine legislation so he could...

        BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two-vehicle crash in Warwick CBD

        News Several emergency crews remain at the scene of the crash.