WHAT’S OPEN: Guide to Warwick Show Holiday shopping

SHOPPING GUIDE: Which businesses are keeping their doors open this Warwick Show Holiday.

The Warwick Show is finally back in the Rose City, with many business owners taking advantage of Friday’s public holiday to hit the Showgrounds and take in the day’s excitement.

This is your comprehensive list of businesses keeping their doors open today for any last-minute supplies you might need.

GROCERIES





Woolworths: 9am - 6pm





Coles: 9am - 6pm





Foodworks: 7am - 7pm





Aldi: 10am - 6pm





Spano’s IGA: 6am - 9pm







RESTAURANTS/CAFES:





Warwick Hotel: 10am - 10pm





Horse and Jockey: Open 10am - late





McDonald: Open 24 hours





Domino’s: Noon - 10pm





KFC: 9am - 10pm





Bluebird Kitchen: closed





Red Rooster: 10am - 9pm





Zarraffa’s Coffee: 5am - 6pm





The Coffee Club: 7am - 2pm





Warwick RSL: 10am - 10pm





Condamine Sports Club: 10am - 9pm





Soban House: closed





Belle Vue Cafe: closed





Little Gallery Cafe: closed





Criterion Hotel: 10am - late





Stockyard Tavern: 11am - 10pm





Gardens Galore: 7am - 5pm







MEDICAL





Priceline: closed





Condamine Medical Centre: closed





Warwick Friendly Society: Palmerin St open 8.30am - 11.30am, Health Centre Pharmacy closed







RETAIL





Big W: 10am - 4pm





The Reject Shop: 8am - 3pm





Stephanie’s Lingerie: closed





Kmart: 9am - 6pm





Danny Lyons Sport: closed





Emporium Lane: closed





Bunnings: 7am - 6pm





OTHER





Telstra: 9am - 3pm





Optus: closed





Warwick Twin Cinema: Screening start times from 10.15am - 6.30pm

