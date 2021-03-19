Menu
SHOPPING GUIDE: Which businesses are keeping their doors open this Warwick Show Holiday.
Business

WHAT’S OPEN: Guide to Warwick Show Holiday shopping

Jessica Paul
19th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
The Warwick Show is finally back in the Rose City, with many business owners taking advantage of Friday’s public holiday to hit the Showgrounds and take in the day’s excitement.

This is your comprehensive list of businesses keeping their doors open today for any last-minute supplies you might need.

GROCERIES


Woolworths: 9am - 6pm


Coles: 9am - 6pm


Foodworks: 7am - 7pm


Aldi: 10am - 6pm


Spano’s IGA: 6am - 9pm



RESTAURANTS/CAFES:


Warwick Hotel: 10am - 10pm


Horse and Jockey: Open 10am - late


McDonald: Open 24 hours


Domino’s: Noon - 10pm


KFC: 9am - 10pm


Bluebird Kitchen: closed


Red Rooster: 10am - 9pm


Zarraffa’s Coffee: 5am - 6pm


The Coffee Club: 7am - 2pm


Warwick RSL: 10am - 10pm


Condamine Sports Club: 10am - 9pm


Soban House: closed


Belle Vue Cafe: closed


Little Gallery Cafe: closed


Criterion Hotel: 10am - late


Stockyard Tavern: 11am - 10pm


Gardens Galore: 7am - 5pm



MEDICAL


Priceline: closed


Condamine Medical Centre: closed


Warwick Friendly Society: Palmerin St open 8.30am - 11.30am, Health Centre Pharmacy closed



RETAIL


Big W: 10am - 4pm


The Reject Shop: 8am - 3pm


Stephanie’s Lingerie: closed


Kmart: 9am - 6pm


Danny Lyons Sport: closed


Emporium Lane: closed


Bunnings: 7am - 6pm


OTHER


Telstra: 9am - 3pm


Optus: closed


Warwick Twin Cinema: Screening start times from 10.15am - 6.30pm

