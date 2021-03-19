WHAT’S OPEN: Guide to Warwick Show Holiday shopping
The Warwick Show is finally back in the Rose City, with many business owners taking advantage of Friday’s public holiday to hit the Showgrounds and take in the day’s excitement.
This is your comprehensive list of businesses keeping their doors open today for any last-minute supplies you might need.
GROCERIES
Woolworths: 9am - 6pm
Coles: 9am - 6pm
Foodworks: 7am - 7pm
Aldi: 10am - 6pm
Spano’s IGA: 6am - 9pm
RESTAURANTS/CAFES:
Warwick Hotel: 10am - 10pm
Horse and Jockey: Open 10am - late
McDonald: Open 24 hours
Domino’s: Noon - 10pm
KFC: 9am - 10pm
Bluebird Kitchen: closed
Red Rooster: 10am - 9pm
Zarraffa’s Coffee: 5am - 6pm
The Coffee Club: 7am - 2pm
Warwick RSL: 10am - 10pm
Condamine Sports Club: 10am - 9pm
Soban House: closed
Belle Vue Cafe: closed
Little Gallery Cafe: closed
Criterion Hotel: 10am - late
Stockyard Tavern: 11am - 10pm
Gardens Galore: 7am - 5pm
MEDICAL
Priceline: closed
Condamine Medical Centre: closed
Warwick Friendly Society: Palmerin St open 8.30am - 11.30am, Health Centre Pharmacy closed
RETAIL
Big W: 10am - 4pm
The Reject Shop: 8am - 3pm
Stephanie’s Lingerie: closed
Kmart: 9am - 6pm
Danny Lyons Sport: closed
Emporium Lane: closed
Bunnings: 7am - 6pm
OTHER
Telstra: 9am - 3pm
Optus: closed
Warwick Twin Cinema: Screening start times from 10.15am - 6.30pm
