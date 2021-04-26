What’s open in Warwick on Anzac Day public holiday
The Anzac Day long weekend will see many Warwick business owners shut their doors to take advantage of an extra day to pay their respects and recharge.
If you do need to make a last-minute dash for supplies before school and work resume on Tuesday, there are still several stores across all sectors trading this Anzac Day public holiday.
Check out the full list of Warwick businesses operating on Monday below:
GROCERIES
Woolworths: 9am – 6pm
Coles: 9am – 6pm
Aldi: 9am – 6pm
Spano’s Supa IGA: 6am – 9pm
Foodworks: 7am – 7pm
RESTAURANTS/CAFES
Warwick Hotel: closed
Horse and Jockey: 10am – late
McDonalds: open 24 hours
Domino’s: 11am – 10pm
KFC: 9am – 10pm
Bluebird Kitchen: closed
Red Rooster: 10am – 9pm
Zarraffa’s Coffee: 5am – 6pm
The Coffee Club: 7am – 2pm
Condamine Sports Club: open 10am – 9pm
Soban House: closed
Belle Vue Cafe: closed
Little Gallery Cafe: closed
Stockyard Tavern: closed
Warwick’s Gardens Galore: closed
G N D’s Fish and Chips: closed
Charchy’s on Westside: closed
Roddie’s Fish and Chips: closed
MEDICAL
Priceline: closed
Condamine Medical Centre: closed
Warwick Friendly Society (Palmerin St): 8.30am – 11.30am
Warwick Friendly Society (Wood St): closed
RETAIL
Big W: 9am – 5pm
Kmart: 9am – 6pm
The Reject Shop: 10am – 3pm
Danny Lyons Sport: closed
Bunnings: 6am – 6pm
OTHER
Telstra: closed
Optus: closed
Warwick Twin Cinema: screenings start from 11am
Warwick Post Office: closed
Originally published as What’s open in Warwick on Anzac Day public holiday