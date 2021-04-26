What’s open in Warwick on Anzac Day public holiday

OPENING HOURS: Your full guide to which Warwick businesses are open this Anzac Day public holiday.

The Anzac Day long weekend will see many Warwick business owners shut their doors to take advantage of an extra day to pay their respects and recharge.

If you do need to make a last-minute dash for supplies before school and work resume on Tuesday, there are still several stores across all sectors trading this Anzac Day public holiday.

Check out the full list of Warwick businesses operating on Monday below:

GROCERIES

Woolworths: 9am – 6pm

Coles: 9am – 6pm

Aldi: 9am – 6pm

Spano’s Supa IGA: 6am – 9pm

Foodworks: 7am – 7pm

RESTAURANTS/CAFES

Warwick Hotel: closed

Horse and Jockey: 10am – late

McDonalds: open 24 hours

Domino’s: 11am – 10pm

KFC: 9am – 10pm

Bluebird Kitchen: closed

Red Rooster: 10am – 9pm

Zarraffa’s Coffee: 5am – 6pm

The Coffee Club: 7am – 2pm

Condamine Sports Club: open 10am – 9pm

Soban House: closed

Belle Vue Cafe: closed

Little Gallery Cafe: closed

Stockyard Tavern: closed

Warwick’s Gardens Galore: closed

G N D’s Fish and Chips: closed

Charchy’s on Westside: closed

Roddie’s Fish and Chips: closed

MEDICAL

Priceline: closed

Condamine Medical Centre: closed

Warwick Friendly Society (Palmerin St): 8.30am – 11.30am

Warwick Friendly Society (Wood St): closed

RETAIL

Big W: 9am – 5pm

Kmart: 9am – 6pm

The Reject Shop: 10am – 3pm

Danny Lyons Sport: closed

Bunnings: 6am – 6pm

OTHER

Telstra: closed

Optus: closed

Warwick Twin Cinema: screenings start from 11am

Warwick Post Office: closed

