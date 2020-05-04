Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHAT’S OPEN: Coffee, petrol and liquor still available for purchase today.
WHAT’S OPEN: Coffee, petrol and liquor still available for purchase today.
Smarter Shopping

WHAT’S OPEN: Labour Day in Warwick

Georgie Hewson
4th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Warwick residents hoping to make the most of the Labour Day public holiday, the Daily News has compiled a list of what’s open, and what’s not, in the Rose City today.

All stores in Rose City Shoppingworld will be closed today.

This includes Big W, Rose City Premium Meats and all of the restaurants and cafes in the food court.

Coles and Woolworths will be closed but Spano’s IGA Warwick and Foodworks will be open.

Spano’s will be open until 9pm and Foodworks will close at 7pm.

If you’re craving that coffee fix, Belle Vue Cafe, The Coffee Club, Warwick’s Gardens Galore, The Weeping Mulberry and Zarraffa’s Coffee will be open for takeaway in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Check their Facebook pages for opening hours.

McDonald's, Dominos, KFC, Hungry Jack’s and Red Rooster will be open standard trading hours for takeaway only.

Hynes newsagency will be open this morning until 11am.

Next door, Warwick Friendly Society pharmacy on Palmerin St will be open until 11.30am.

Bunnings is closed.

Most bottle shops will be open including both Cheers Liquor House on Wood and Palmerin St from 10am.

Cignall on Wood St is open until 2pm.

The majority of major petrol and service stations will be open, but check with your local.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chemical shortage leaves enthusiastic farmers empty-handed

        premium_icon Chemical shortage leaves enthusiastic farmers empty-handed

        Rural FOR many farmers, the relief of rain has only been met with further obstacle amid a national shortage of agricultural chemicals.

        Howl of dingoes brings new problem for grazier

        premium_icon Howl of dingoes brings new problem for grazier

        News Yet another challenge as stock starts going missing

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days