WHAT’S OPEN: Labour Day in Warwick

WHAT’S OPEN: Coffee, petrol and liquor still available for purchase today.

FOR Warwick residents hoping to make the most of the Labour Day public holiday, the Daily News has compiled a list of what’s open, and what’s not, in the Rose City today.

All stores in Rose City Shoppingworld will be closed today.

This includes Big W, Rose City Premium Meats and all of the restaurants and cafes in the food court.

Coles and Woolworths will be closed but Spano’s IGA Warwick and Foodworks will be open.

Spano’s will be open until 9pm and Foodworks will close at 7pm.

If you’re craving that coffee fix, Belle Vue Cafe, The Coffee Club, Warwick’s Gardens Galore, The Weeping Mulberry and Zarraffa’s Coffee will be open for takeaway in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

Check their Facebook pages for opening hours.

McDonald's, Dominos, KFC, Hungry Jack’s and Red Rooster will be open standard trading hours for takeaway only.

Hynes newsagency will be open this morning until 11am.

Next door, Warwick Friendly Society pharmacy on Palmerin St will be open until 11.30am.

Bunnings is closed.

Most bottle shops will be open including both Cheers Liquor House on Wood and Palmerin St from 10am.

Cignall on Wood St is open until 2pm.

The majority of major petrol and service stations will be open, but check with your local.