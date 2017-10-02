What's open today in Warwick

THE Queen's Birthday public holiday doesn't mean Warwick shuts down.
Here's a list of stores, shops and venues that remain open throughout the day.
ROSE CITY SHOPPINGWORLD
Woolworths - 9am-6pm
Big W - 9am-5pm
Sanity - 10am-4pm
The Reject Shop - 9am-3pm
GROCERY STORES
Spano's IGA - 6am-9pm
ALDI - Open
PUBS
Warwick Hotel - 10am-9pm
Horse and Jockey - Open
Criterion Hotel - 11am-4pm
Warwick RSL - 10am-10pm
RESTAURANTS
Mussels - 7am-5pm
Belle Vue - 8am-2pm
The Coffee Club - Open until 3pm
Zaraffa's Coffee - Open
Garden's Galore - Open until at least 2pm
All fast food restaurants (McDonald's, KFC, Hungry Jacks, Red Rooster, Domino's) are open
ENTERTAINMENT/MISC
Twin Cinema - Last screening at 7pm
Network Video - 9am-9pm
Hynes Newsagency - Open until 11am
WFS Pharmacy - Open until 11.30am
Variety Shop N Sale - 9am-1pm
Bunnings Warehouse - 7am-6pm
Harvey Norman - 10am-2pm