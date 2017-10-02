What's open today in Warwick

A select number of stores in Rose City Shoppingworld will be open today.

A select number of stores in Rose City Shoppingworld will be open today. Sophie Lester

THE Queen's Birthday public holiday doesn't mean Warwick shuts down.

Here's a list of stores, shops and venues that remain open throughout the day.

ROSE CITY SHOPPINGWORLD

Woolworths - 9am-6pm

Big W - 9am-5pm

Sanity - 10am-4pm

The Reject Shop - 9am-3pm

GROCERY STORES

Spano's IGA - 6am-9pm

ALDI - Open

PUBS

Warwick Hotel - 10am-9pm

Horse and Jockey - Open

Criterion Hotel - 11am-4pm

Warwick RSL - 10am-10pm

RESTAURANTS

Mussels - 7am-5pm

Belle Vue - 8am-2pm

The Coffee Club - Open until 3pm

Zaraffa's Coffee - Open

Garden's Galore - Open until at least 2pm

All fast food restaurants (McDonald's, KFC, Hungry Jacks, Red Rooster, Domino's) are open

ENTERTAINMENT/MISC

Twin Cinema - Last screening at 7pm

Network Video - 9am-9pm

Hynes Newsagency - Open until 11am

WFS Pharmacy - Open until 11.30am

Variety Shop N Sale - 9am-1pm

Bunnings Warehouse - 7am-6pm

Harvey Norman - 10am-2pm