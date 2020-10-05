WHAT’S OPEN: Warwick businesses trading today
ROSE City residents will be making the most of an extra day off today for the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.
Whether you’re looking for a coffee and a bite to eat or needing to stock up before school’s return, plenty of Warwick businesses are keeping their doors open for trade.
Check out our list below of what’s open today:
CAFES AND BAKERIES
Warwick Coffee Club
7am to 4pm
Cafe Jacqui’s
Closed
Warwick’s Gardens Galore
Usual trading hours
The Weeping Mulberry
Usual trading hours
Zarraffa’s Coffee
6am to 6pm
Pickle and Must Delicatessen
Closed
PUBS AND RESTAURANTS
Warwick Hotel
Closed
C riterion Hotel
Usual trading hours
RSL
11am to 10pm
Horse and Jockey Hotel Motel
10am to 10pm
Condamine Sports Club
Usual trading hours
Stockyard Tavern
Closed
Bluebird Kitchen and Smokehouse
Closed
Soban House
Closed
Char-Belas Restaurant
Closed
Charchy’s on Westside
Closed
GENERAL STORES
Woolworths
9am to 6pm
Coles
9am to 6pm
Aldi
9am to 6pm
IGA
6am to 9pm
Target
9am to 4pm
Big W
9am to 5pm
Bunnings
7am to 6pm
Friendly Society Pharmacy
Palmerin St store – 8.30am to 11.30am
Health centre store – closed
Australia Post
Closed
HAIR AND BEAUTY
Contact individual salons for trading hours and appointment times.
ROSE CITY SHOPPINGWORLD
The centre is trading as usual, though individual retailers’ hours may vary.