WHAT’S OPEN: Warwick businesses trading today

COME IN: Find out the Warwick businesses staying open this public holiday. Picture: contributed

COME IN: Find out the Warwick businesses staying open this public holiday. Picture: contributed

ROSE City residents will be making the most of an extra day off today for the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

Whether you’re looking for a coffee and a bite to eat or needing to stock up before school’s return, plenty of Warwick businesses are keeping their doors open for trade.

Check out our list below of what’s open today:

CAFES AND BAKERIES

Warwick Coffee Club

7am to 4pm

Cafe Jacqui’s

Closed

Warwick’s Gardens Galore

Usual trading hours

The Weeping Mulberry

Usual trading hours

Zarraffa’s Coffee

6am to 6pm

Pickle and Must Delicatessen

Closed

PUBS AND RESTAURANTS

Warwick Hotel

Closed

C riterion Hotel

Usual trading hours

RSL

11am to 10pm

Horse and Jockey Hotel Motel

10am to 10pm

Condamine Sports Club

Usual trading hours

Stockyard Tavern

Closed

Bluebird Kitchen and Smokehouse

Closed

Soban House

Closed

Char-Belas Restaurant

Closed

Charchy’s on Westside

Closed

GENERAL STORES

Woolworths

9am to 6pm

Coles

9am to 6pm

Aldi

9am to 6pm

IGA

6am to 9pm

Target

9am to 4pm

Big W

9am to 5pm

Bunnings

7am to 6pm

Friendly Society Pharmacy

Palmerin St store – 8.30am to 11.30am

Health centre store – closed

Australia Post

Closed

HAIR AND BEAUTY

Contact individual salons for trading hours and appointment times.

ROSE CITY SHOPPINGWORLD

The centre is trading as usual, though individual retailers’ hours may vary.