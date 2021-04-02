WHAT’S OPEN: Warwick trading hours this Easter long weekend
The Easter long weekend is often a time for friends and family to come together, with many Warwick business owners taking advantage of the public holidays for a well-earned break.
Whether you need to stock up on supplies or grab those last-minute Easter treats, this is your full guide to Warwick trading hours this long weekend.
GROCERIES
Woolworths: closed Friday, 9am - 6pm from Saturday to Monday
Coles: closed Friday, 9am - 6pm from Saturday to Monday
Aldi: closed Friday, 9am - 6pm from Saturday to Monday
Spano’s IGA: 6am - 9pm every day
RESTAURANTS/CAFES
Warwick Hotel: closed Friday, open 11.30am - late Saturday and Sunday
Horse and Jockey: closed Friday, open 10am - late Saturday to Monday
McDonalds: 24 hours every day
Domino’s: midday - 10pm Friday to Sunday, 11am - 10pm on Monday
KFC: 9am - 10pm every day
Bluebird Kitchen: closed Friday to Monday
Red Rooster: 10am - 9pm Friday to Monday
Zarraffa’s Coffee: 6am - 6pm every day except Saturday, which opens 5am - 6pm
The Coffee Club: closed Friday, open 7am - 2pm Saturday to Monday
Condamine Sports Club: closed Friday, open 10am - late Saturday to Monday
Soban House: closed Friday to Monday
Belle Vue Cafe: closed Friday to Sunday, open 7.30am - 4pm Monday
Little Gallery Cafe: closed Friday to Monday
Stockyard Tavern: closed Friday and Monday, open from 11am Saturday and Sunday
Warwick’s Gardens Galore: closed Friday, open 7am - 4pm Saturday, 7am - 3pm Sunday and Monday
G N D’s Fish and Chips: Friday 11am - 7pm or later, Saturday, 11am-2pm and 4pm-7pm,
Sunday 11am - 2pm.
Charchy’s on Westside: Friday, 11am - 8pm.
Roddie’s Fish and Chips: 11am - 8pm each day, Friday to Sunday.
MEDICAL
Priceline: closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday, open 9am - 2pm Saturday
Condamine Medical Centre: closed Friday and Monday, open 8.30am - 11.30 Saturday, 9am - 11.30am Sunday
Warwick Friendly Society (Palmerin St): closed Friday, open 8am - midday Saturday, 8.30am - 11.30am Sunday and Monday
Warwick Friendly Society (Wood St): closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday, open 8.30am - 11.30am on Saturday
RETAIL
Big W: closed Friday, open 9am - 6pm Saturday, 9am - 5pm Sunday and Monday
The Reject Shop: closed Friday, open 10am - 3pm Saturday to Monday
Kmart: closed Friday, open 9am - 6pm Saturday to Monday
Danny Lyons Sport: closed every day
Emporium Lane: closed every day
Bunnings: closed Friday, open 6am - 6pm Saturday to Monday
OTHER
Telstra: closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday, open 9am - 4pm Saturday
Optus: closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday, open 9am - 4pm Saturday
Warwick Twin Cinema: closed Friday, screenings from 10am Saturday to Monday
RACQ: closed Friday to Sunday, open 9am-5pm Monday
Warwick Post Office: closed