Palmerin St in Warwick.
Palmerin St in Warwick.
Business

WHAT’S OPEN: Warwick trading hours this Easter long weekend

Jessica Paul
2nd Apr 2021 9:00 AM
The Easter long weekend is often a time for friends and family to come together, with many Warwick business owners taking advantage of the public holidays for a well-earned break.

Whether you need to stock up on supplies or grab those last-minute Easter treats, this is your full guide to Warwick trading hours this long weekend.

GROCERIES

Woolworths: closed Friday, 9am - 6pm from Saturday to Monday

Coles: closed Friday, 9am - 6pm from Saturday to Monday

Aldi: closed Friday, 9am - 6pm from Saturday to Monday

Spano’s IGA: 6am - 9pm every day

RESTAURANTS/CAFES

Warwick Hotel: closed Friday, open 11.30am - late Saturday and Sunday

Horse and Jockey: closed Friday, open 10am - late Saturday to Monday

McDonalds: 24 hours every day

Domino’s: midday - 10pm Friday to Sunday, 11am - 10pm on Monday

KFC: 9am - 10pm every day

Bluebird Kitchen: closed Friday to Monday

Red Rooster: 10am - 9pm Friday to Monday

Zarraffa’s Coffee: 6am - 6pm every day except Saturday, which opens 5am - 6pm

The Coffee Club: closed Friday, open 7am - 2pm Saturday to Monday

Condamine Sports Club: closed Friday, open 10am - late Saturday to Monday

Soban House: closed Friday to Monday

Belle Vue Cafe: closed Friday to Sunday, open 7.30am - 4pm Monday

Little Gallery Cafe: closed Friday to Monday

Stockyard Tavern: closed Friday and Monday, open from 11am Saturday and Sunday

Warwick’s Gardens Galore: closed Friday, open 7am - 4pm Saturday, 7am - 3pm Sunday and Monday

G N D’s Fish and Chips: Friday 11am - 7pm or later, Saturday, 11am-2pm and 4pm-7pm,

Sunday 11am - 2pm.

Charchy’s on Westside: Friday, 11am - 8pm.

Roddie’s Fish and Chips: 11am - 8pm each day, Friday to Sunday.

MEDICAL

Priceline: closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday, open 9am - 2pm Saturday

Condamine Medical Centre: closed Friday and Monday, open 8.30am - 11.30 Saturday, 9am - 11.30am Sunday

Warwick Friendly Society (Palmerin St): closed Friday, open 8am - midday Saturday, 8.30am - 11.30am Sunday and Monday

Warwick Friendly Society (Wood St): closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday, open 8.30am - 11.30am on Saturday

RETAIL

Big W: closed Friday, open 9am - 6pm Saturday, 9am - 5pm Sunday and Monday

The Reject Shop: closed Friday, open 10am - 3pm Saturday to Monday

Kmart: closed Friday, open 9am - 6pm Saturday to Monday

Danny Lyons Sport: closed every day

Emporium Lane: closed every day

Bunnings: closed Friday, open 6am - 6pm Saturday to Monday

OTHER

Telstra: closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday, open 9am - 4pm Saturday

Optus: closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday, open 9am - 4pm Saturday

Warwick Twin Cinema: closed Friday, screenings from 10am Saturday to Monday

RACQ: closed Friday to Sunday, open 9am-5pm Monday

Warwick Post Office: closed

