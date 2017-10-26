News

What's on at Warwick Rodeo today: Thursday

ACTION: Head down to Warwick Showgrounds today to catch all the action from day four of the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft.
Elyse Wurm
by

CATCH the final of the Vanderfield Hino Ladies Silver Cup Camdraft and then hang around for the impressive grand entries.

Here's what's happening at the rodeo today.

From 5am

- Pryde's Easifeed Warwick Gold Cup - Round 1 (601-finish)

- Vanderfield Hino Ladies Silver Cup Campdraft FINAL

- Pryde's Easifeed National Champion Rider of Australia Challenge

- Presentation Vanderfield Hino Ladies Silver Cup Draft

From 6pm

- Grand Entry

Barrel race

Rope and tie

Bareback

Team roping

Breakaway roping

Saddle bronc

Steer wrestling

Bull ride

Warwick Showgrounds is located at 18 Kingsford St, Warwick.

Entry is free until lunchtime today. 

Thereafter entry for adults costs $25, $15 for pensioners, $15 for students and $5 for children.

Warwick Daily News
Only one man rode Curio and now he's in the hall of fame

THE late Alan Woods is one of ten new inductees into the hall of fame in Warwick.

