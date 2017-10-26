What's on at Warwick Rodeo today: Thursday

CATCH the final of the Vanderfield Hino Ladies Silver Cup Camdraft and then hang around for the impressive grand entries.
Here's what's happening at the rodeo today.
From 5am
- Pryde's Easifeed Warwick Gold Cup - Round 1 (601-finish)
- Vanderfield Hino Ladies Silver Cup Campdraft FINAL
- Pryde's Easifeed National Champion Rider of Australia Challenge
- Presentation Vanderfield Hino Ladies Silver Cup Draft
From 6pm
- Grand Entry
Barrel race
Rope and tie
Bareback
Team roping
Breakaway roping
Saddle bronc
Steer wrestling
Bull ride
Warwick Showgrounds is located at 18 Kingsford St, Warwick.
Entry is free until lunchtime today.
Thereafter entry for adults costs $25, $15 for pensioners, $15 for students and $5 for children.