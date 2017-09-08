Wheels have fallen off

CANCELLED: Lachlann Locke was looking forward to participating in the Warwick Wacky Racers.

AS THE Warwick Wacky Racer situation continues to remain as clear as mud, what is obvious is that people will lose out with the event's cancellation.

Families have been left disappointed that the event will not take place on William St in October.

Stories have emerged of people who will now miss out on the chance of a family-oriented event held right in the heart of town.

Jodie Locke's son Lachlann was eagerly anticipating entering into this year's Wacky Racer event, however she said the news of the cancellation had left him feeling down.

"Lachlann is very disappointed,” Mrs Locke said.

"He said that himself and his father have put a lot of hard work into making the billy cart, just to find out it was cancelled.

"Scott (Jodie's husband) and Lachlann have been working on it every weekend for a number of weeks now.

"It is good to get kids outdoors and having fun, away from things such as video games.”

Mrs Locke said anticipation was growing after participation in last year's event.

"Scott participated in a billy cart event in Hudson St when he was a kid,” she said.

"Lachlann entered the event in 2016 as a last-minute thing with a wooden cart.

"When it was announced for this year, he planned all along to build a metal one.

"He's about halfway through it now, because we figured we would have a couple of weeks to finish it at this stage.

"If there wasn't so much still to do, we would go to the race at Ballandean.”

When asked for comment on the matter, a Southern Downs Regional Council spokesperson said: "The decision not to run Warwick Wacky Racers has been made. Council respects that decision and makes no further comment.”