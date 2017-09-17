24°
When distraction and inattention kills

Senior constable Danielle Loftus
Emma Reid
by

WITH high volumes of traffic hitting the road during the school holidays, police are urging drivers to slow down, focus their attention on the road and arrive safely.

Operation Spring Break is a targeted operation that will see an increased police presence on the state's roads for the school holiday period.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the Fatal 5 would be the focus and urged drivers not to be complacent.

Starting with speed limits, she asked people to make sure they knew their speed and drove to conditions.

"Make sure everyone is restrained, wearing their seltbelts before leaving," Snr Const Loftus said.

"When travelling long distances, have a break every two hours.

"Not everyone is always familiar with the roads, especially in new places and it's just about taking their time."

She said with extra traffic on the roads and people having different things on their minds during this time of year it was important to stay focused.

"It's all about safety before you head off," she said.

Acting Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Steven Miles urged all Queenslanders to be safe, particularly with many families travelling to holiday destinations.

"Tragically, 13 people have been killed on Queensland roads so far this month and 174 since the start of the year," Mr Miles said.

He said school holidays were a busy time on our roads, but we all had a responsibility when we got behind the wheel.

Mr Miles said driver distraction, such as the illegal practice of using mobile phones while driving, continued to be a problem.

"In 2016, driver distraction and inattention contributed to 28 fatalities on Queensland roads," he said.

The main tips to help the you stay safe are watching your speed and not get distracted while driving.

Operation Spring Break will continue until October 6, the first week after school returns.

