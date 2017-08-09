When to call police to a crash

PHONE CALL: Policelink is first port of call when in a road crash.

DRIVERS involved in minor road crashes may be able to resolve the incident without calling the boys in blue to the scene.

Warwick Police Station officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said drivers were required to exchange details, but they could manage the process independently if the incident occurs under a specific set of circumstances.

If no one was injured, no damage was done to property other than the vehicles, both drivers cooperate in providing details and the vehicles are not causing a hazard for other drivers, the police did not need to attend.

This is also the case if neither driver seems to be affected by drugs or alcohol.

Snr Sgt Deacon said the crash could be reported through Policelink by phoning 131444 for insurance purposes.

"For more seasoned drivers the requirement was to contact police but those days are gone,” Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"For minor incidents, insurance companies can work out the coverage to repair.”

Drivers who are unsure about the best manner to proceed could also seek assistance via phone.

"If they're involved in an accident the Policelink number should be the first port of call,” he said.

"They can give advice and organise a police response (if necessary).”

If the drivers are not covered by insurance, Snr Sgt Deacon said both parties were still obligated to exchange details.