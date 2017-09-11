26°
When Toowoomba's newest Bunnings is set to open

Amy Lyne
by

TOOWOOMBA'S newest Bunnings Warehouse is taking shape and is set to open soon.

Construction on the $43 million North Toowoomba development started late last year and is on track according to Bunnings general manager, property Andrew Marks.

Mr Marks said work had now started on the external pavements and car park area, which will have enough room for 370 vehicles.

"Roadworks around the site have also commenced and are due to be completed in the coming months," he said.

Mr Marks said Toowoomba's second warehouse was expected to create about 180 jobs once opened. Recruitment for the new team members is currently in progress.

Mr Marks said the new store would open late this year.

"We are looking forward to providing the local community with the latest home improvement and outdoor living products back by the best service," he said.

The new 17,000sqm warehouse is on the corner of Ruthven and Bridge Sts.

It will include a main store, indoor timber trade sales area, building material and landscape supplies yard, outdoor nursery as well as an indoor playground and café. 

Toowoomba Chronicle
