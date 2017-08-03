When you've gotta go: rating Warwick's public toilets

HORROR stories are commonplace at public toilets.

People have walked into an unpleasant situation, whilst others have heard of these grim tales.

Inspired by The Nothern Star's 'Crap Map', we decided to visit and rate each of Warwick's public toilets.

An important thing to note is not one of these facilities offered soap or hand drying equipment.

Photos View Photo Gallery

INDUSTRIAL ESTATE PARK, McEVOY ST

Despite walking into the block in the middle of the afternoon, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was night.

The cubicles were fairly clean, but some extra light is definitely needed.

RATING: **

CINEMA HEIGHTS PARK, DRAGON ST

There's only one toilet, but it is clean, ventilated and light.

If you were stranded in public and nature called, this would be the pick of Warwick's bunch.

RATING: ****

Cinema Height Park. Sean Teuma

AUSTRALIANA PARK, CLEARY ST

There's been recent history at Australiana Park, however the cubicles feel quite restrictive, but they are clean.

Good sourcing of light is another benefit, and no used condoms to be seen.

RATING: ***

VICTORIA PARK, WALLACE ST

There was a bit of a smell upon walking in, and the lighting was just okay.

Other than that the toilets were clean.

RATING: **1/2

MILE END PARK, WOOD ST

Not the most modern toilet block in Warwick by any means.

More room would be ideal, but at least you can see where you are going.

RATING: **1/2

LESLIE PARK (MIDDLE)

Another venue without a toilet seat, which would be a pain if you needed to go during winter.

It was bright enough, but another toilet block in need of an update.

RATING: **1/2

LESLIE PARK (OPPOSITE COURTHOUSE)

Urine on the seat component of the bowl when walking in wasn't pleasant.

Nor was the fact that there was no toilet seat.

RATING: *3/4

Leslie Park (Courthouse). Sean Teuma

ST MARKS PARK, JACKIE HOWE DRIVE

The graffiti both inside and out gives this a rather unpleasant feel.

There's plenty of room inside, although it really could do with a good clean.

RATING: *1/2

FITZROY ST

Was greeted with a welcoming bit of excrement on the top of the toilet bowl.

The cubicle was quite dark, and without a toilet seat.

RATING: *1/2