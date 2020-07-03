Where new virus cases are coming from

Targeted Testing Continues Across Melbourne COVID-19 As Hotspot Suburbs Prepare For Lockdown

Victoria has recorded another 66 coronavirus cases overnight as the state's double-digit increase continues.

Premier Daniel Andrews broke down where the cases had come from:

• 17 from contained outbreaks;

• 1 from hotel quarantine;

• 20 from routine testing; and

• 28 are under investigation.

Today's result is lower than other days during this week when there were more than 70 cases each day. It is the 17th consecutive day of double-digit case growth in Victoria.

Mr Andrews said it may be too early to be talking about trends but said "a day with 66 is obviously far preferable to seeing a doubling and then a doubling again".

"We can't predict what tomorrow's numbers will be, we do need more time in order to get a firmer hold on whether there is a positive trend there," he said. "But certainly, to see these numbers relatively consistent is a very pleasing."

Ten postcodes have been put in lockdown until at least July 29. Over the past week, the ones with the highest number of new cases have been in 3064, 3047, 3021 and 3060.

The number of active cases among the 10 postcodes have also been revealed:

• In postcode 3012 there are 8 active cases;

• In 3021 there are 16 active cases;

• In 3032 there are 9 active cases;

• In 3038 there are 4 active cases;

• In 3042 there are 2 active cases;

• In 3046 there are 10 active cases;

• In 3047 there are 25 active cases;

• In 3055 there are 3 active cases;

• In 3060 there are 11 active cases; and

• In 3064 there are 52 active cases.

However, there are many more people in isolation in these postcodes as they are a close contact of a confirmed case.

Mr Andrews said there had now been 2368 cases across the state with 442 active cases.

Twenty-three people were in hospital and six were in intensive care.

Yesterday, 24,000 tests were undertaken and that has seen the number of tests exceed 880,000 since January 1.

Staff are seen at a pop-up COVID-19 test site in Broadmeadows on Wednesday. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

"I can't say how grateful and how proud I am to think that people in those 10 postcodes are following the rules, are doing the right thing," Mr Andrews said.

"From my government to you, for my family to yours, I say thank you.

"You have the gratitude of the government and of all Victorians because what you're going through at the moment, being on the frontline in our fight against this virus is all about keeping the entire state safe and avoiding much worse outcomes."

Mr Andrews said the government was asking a lot of the Victorian community, particularly in hot spot suburbs.

"I know it is frustrating, I know it is very challenging and people would prefer not to be in the circumstances we are in. I understand that," he said.

However, Mr Andrews said they needed to get on top of the spike in cases and urged people to follow the restrictions and to continue getting testing to help them do that.

Mr Andrews also announced just under $2 million in extra funding would be provided for localised mental health support.

