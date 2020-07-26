Where the new NSW cases came from

There have been 14 cases of coronavirus in NSW. Picture: Richard Dobson

There have been 14 cases of coronavirus in NSW. Picture: Richard Dobson

New South Wales has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 3479.

While it is one less than those released on Saturday, just three were from hotel quarantine.

However, the state's Department of Health confirmed only one case was under investigation regarding its origin.

There are currently 99 active cases within NSW.

Six new cases are linked to the Thai Rock restaurant cluster, with two of those also linked to the Our Lady of Lebanon church outbreak.

Four are related to funeral and church services that occurred in south western Sydney between July 16 and 19.

Everyone who attended these events has been identified as a close contact and must isolate and undergo testing, regardless of symptoms.

The NSW death toll from COVID-19 remains at 51.

No new cases were associated with the Crossroads Hotel or Batemans Bay Soldiers Club cluster outbreaks.

Of the state's active cases, 56 are associated with The Crossroads Hotel, 67 are linked to the Thai Rock restaurant cluster and eight are related to the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club.

"While most cases have been linked to known clusters, community transmission continues and NSW Health is calling on people across the state to redouble their efforts to stop the virus spreading," the state's health authorities said.

The following religious gatherings have been deemed coronavirus hotspots:

July 16 - St Brendan's Catholic Church at Bankstown, for one hour from 6.30pm

July 17 - Ausia Funeral Services at Fairfield East, between 1pm and 8pm

July 18 - Funeral service at St Brendan's Catholic Church at Bankstown, for one hour from 10am

July 18 - Burial service at St John of God Lawn at Rookwood, between 11.30am and 1pm

July 19 - Our Lady of Mt Carmel at Mt Pritchard for one hour from 7.30am.

