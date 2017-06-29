Where the wild fish bite

SCHOOL holidays have finally arrived and what better way to relax and enjoy some quiality times with the kids than casting a line or two.

Sitting in the sun with family, friends and a cold one has provided countless memories, and there are plenty of spots around Warwick to continue that tradition.

A number of great fish can be regularly caught around the area, including golden perch, yellowbelly, catfish, cod and carp.

Each week, the Daily News highlights amazing catches by the region's eager anglers , showcasing the quality finds that are out there. It's important to ensure you have relevant licensing (which is inexpensive), fish within permitted zones and know the legal lengths for fish if you plan on keeping your catches.

Here are some of the favourite fishing spots for Warwick anglers:

scots weir

An icon of the local landscape, this section of the Condamine River has been hosting keen fishers for many years.

Also available for a dip afterwards, the waterhole is a great spot for a fun day out.

Wallace St Bridge

A nice spot in town for your next fishing trip, particularly with Guide Park nearby, it makes it a perfect location for a day out.

Connolly Dam

Cod, perch and catfish are staples of this quiet, yet fruitful location for keen anglers.

Just 10 minutes out of the city, it's easy to throw out a sneaky reel after work.

Lyndhurst Lane (near the bridge)

A neat little spot, which has been reported to stock golden perch.

Just moments out of town, it's easy to see why people love to fish here.

Leslie Dam (Washpool

Becoming more and more popular, the spot, just 15km from Warwick, is a must for those keen to fish.

With plenty of fish and a camping site, Washpool should be high on the agenda list.

Lake Moogerah

Just under an hour way from Warwick, Lake Moogerah is a rich spot for catching silver and golden perch, bass and cod, and makes this a great getaway destination.

Lake Maroon

A 90-minute car ride is worth it to experience the tranquil surroundings of Lake Maroon.

With an abundance of fish and plenty of grassy areas, the location is perfect for a picnic or a day out.

Pratten

A number of spots have been sighted near the small town, which is just a short drive away. This is another good spot to get away for the day without breaking the budget, with plenty of fish sure to jump on your line.