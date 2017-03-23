Where to catch the Governor-General on the Southern Downs this weekend

Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove in the Senate marking the start of the 45th Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

IN CASE you missed the news, the Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd), and Lady Cosgrove are visiting the region this weekend.

Their visits to Aratula, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Inglewood and Goondiwindi will focus on acknowledging the significant contributions made by education, local industry, community service, and heath and aged care sectors.

At the invitation of the Warwick Show Committee, the Governor-General will also formally open the 150th Warwick Annual Show as part of his program.

For those who'd like to catch a glimpse of the Governor-General on his trip or may stop him for a quick yarn, the details of the tour program are below.

Please note timings are for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

Friday 24 March - Aratula, Warwick

11:55 am: Officially opens the Hidden Vale UQ Wildlife Centre

1:55pm: Visits Aratula State School and meets with students and teachers.

6:00pm: Officially opens the 150th Warwick Annual Show at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Saturday 25 March - Warwick, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi

9:25am: Visits the Warwick Wolves Football Development Academy to view a training session and meet with staff and teams.

10:45am: Officially opens the Australian Vinegar Innovation Centre in Stanthorpe.

11:35am: Officially reopens the Stanthorpe Civic Centre.

12:00pm: Attends a Civic Reception at the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery.

1:05pm: As Patron of Lions Australia, attends a dedication of the Lions Club of Stanthorpe's Memorial Wall at Lions Park.

2:35pm: Visits the Inglewood Multipurpose Health Service at the Inglewood Hospital.

5:30pm: As guests of the Mayor of Goondiwindi Regional Council, attends a Civic Reception at the Golden Age Centre.

Sunday 26 March - Goondiwindi

9:05am: Visits the Goondiwindi Regional Civic Centre and meets council representatives.

9:50am: Visits PCYC Goondiwindi and meets with staff, volunteers and guests.

10:35am: Visits Kaloma Home for the Aged and meets with residents.