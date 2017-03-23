26°
News

Where to catch the Governor-General on the Southern Downs this weekend

Jonno Colfs
| 23rd Mar 2017 1:07 PM
Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove in the Senate marking the start of the 45th Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove in the Senate marking the start of the 45th Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN CASE you missed the news, the Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd), and Lady Cosgrove are visiting the region this weekend.

Their visits to Aratula, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Inglewood and Goondiwindi will focus on acknowledging the significant contributions made by education, local industry, community service, and heath and aged care sectors.

At the invitation of the Warwick Show Committee, the Governor-General will also formally open the 150th Warwick Annual Show as part of his program.

For those who'd like to catch a glimpse of the Governor-General on his trip or may stop him for a quick yarn, the details of the tour program are below.

Please note timings are for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

Friday 24 March - Aratula, Warwick

11:55 am: Officially opens the Hidden Vale UQ Wildlife Centre

1:55pm: Visits Aratula State School and meets with students and teachers.

6:00pm: Officially opens the 150th Warwick Annual Show at the Warwick Showgrounds.

Saturday 25 March - Warwick, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi

9:25am: Visits the Warwick Wolves Football Development Academy to view a training session and meet with staff and teams.

10:45am: Officially opens the Australian Vinegar Innovation Centre in Stanthorpe.

11:35am: Officially reopens the Stanthorpe Civic Centre.

12:00pm: Attends a Civic Reception at the Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery.

1:05pm: As Patron of Lions Australia, attends a dedication of the Lions Club of Stanthorpe's Memorial Wall at Lions Park.

2:35pm: Visits the Inglewood Multipurpose Health Service at the Inglewood Hospital.

5:30pm: As guests of the Mayor of Goondiwindi Regional Council, attends a Civic Reception at the Golden Age Centre.　　　

Sunday 26 March - Goondiwindi

9:05am: Visits the Goondiwindi Regional Civic Centre and meets council representatives.

9:50am: Visits PCYC Goondiwindi and meets with staff, volunteers and guests.

10:35am: Visits Kaloma Home for the Aged and meets with residents.

Warwick Daily News
UPDATE: Man airlifted from Warwick after early morning smash

UPDATE: Man airlifted from Warwick after early morning smash

UPDATE: The man has suspected internal injuries, face lacerations and serious leg injuries.

Debate continues over Glengallan gates

NAMING RIGHTS: Graham Gillam is speaking out to have the Leslie Centenary Memorial Gates remain in Warwick and called by their proper title.

There is confustion over gates actual name

Cleanshear competition will be a woolly spectacle at 150th show

STRONG TRADITION: Sheep workers will show off their skills for the cleanshearing competition at the Warwick Show on Saturday.

The district's best shearers head to 150th Warwick Show to compete

Big goals on table for new RSL committee

READY TO REVAMP: Members of the new-look Warwick RSL board are (back) Matt Laverick, Lindsay Goodwin, senior vice-president Bruce Shelley, Bill Ogle, Adam Colrain, treasurer Jeff Hannaford, (front) junior vice-president Lorraine Dent, Karen McKavanagh and president Geraldine O'Neill.

New Warwick RSL board looks to grow club membership

Local Partners

Mind your manners with G-G

Don't be temped to slap Sir Peter Cosgrove on the back, pat him on the shoulder or throw an arm around the former Australian defence chief.

Show to go on rain, hail or shine

WEATHER WATCH: Albert Li, John Wilson and Deborah Curnoch inspect the Warwick showgrounds.

Warwick Show organisers said the event will go ahead despite rain.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

All day Saturday games for cricket grand finals

Michael Bourke bowls for Maryvale Condamine at Slade Park on Sunday. Coen Slatter (Redbacks) is the batsman at the bowler's end.

Early start for both cricket grand finals

Events you need to be at this week.. hockey, footy, more

Danielle Cook (yellow) and Deb Rhodes in Warwick hockey at Queens Park.

Warwick club hockey action hots up this week

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards, which he co-hosted last year with his now fiance Kelsea Ballerini.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Timber Home with Great Shed

1 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 3 $189,000

Perfect for first home owner in great neighbourhood this 2 bedroom highset timber home, kitchen, dining lounge comb and bathroom with shower over bath. Situated...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

A Rare Gem: Quality Isn&#39;t Expensive........It&#39;s Priceless!

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious 'Stonewood Park Estate' close to the CBD, schools and...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Elevated Views

57 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing ... $47,000

MARYVALE Ready to build - Fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. 40.2 m frontage x 50.3 m depth. Driveway done...

Wow! The View

59 Murray Street, Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Ready to move in. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or nursery chamfer home...

Family Entertainer

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 279,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Country Living In Town

273 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 3 $279,000

On 6,213sqm this property provides country living in town. The home features a spacious kitchen opening to a large combined dining and lounge room with wood...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

'Dangerous precedent': Beachfront tree clearing rejected

WHAT A VIEW: A Google Earth aerial view of the strip of houses and sand dunes at Shelly Beach which could be set for changes.

BREAKING: Beachfront residents' bold bid to improve views fails

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!