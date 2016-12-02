Where to get the cheapest mangoes in Warwick

JUICY DEAL: Trish Wedlock is selling the cheapest mangoes in town.

TIS the season for gorging on mangoes, and you don't have to break the bank while doing so.

After a delicious investigation, the Daily News can reveal this season's cheapest mangoes go for two bucks at Percy's Fruit Market.

Percy Pugliese had an important warning for all mango lovers in Warwick.

JUICY DEAL: Trish Wedlock is selling the cheapest mangoes in town. Molly Glassey

"They will get slightly cheaper, but there is only a short window to buy mangoes,” he said.

"If you can get a tray of mangoes for $25 or less, you're doing well.

"The days of $15 trays are well and truly gone.”

He said mangoes from the Northern Territory were first to hit the Warwick market, followed by mangoes in Northern Queensland before markets eventually sourced from around the Gatton area in February.

"If you're a mango lover, you have to buy now,” Mr Pugliese said.

"If you're waiting to get them cheap, you'll miss out.”

WHERE TO GET THEM

Percy's : $2 for small mangoes, $2.90 for large

Woolworths: $3 each, or two for $5

IGA: $2.99 each, or two for $5

Foodworks: $3.99