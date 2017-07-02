Where to see the Pacquiao V Horn fight in Warwick

READY FOR ACTION: Horse and Jockey manager Steve Borchard is anticipating a good crowd on Sunday for the Jeff Horn-Manny Pacquiao fight.

THE Battle of Brisbane is on everyone's mind, with the record-breaking fight between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao just hours away.

As Warwick gets ready to rumble, the Horse and Jockey Hotel is looking forward to showcasing the much-anticipated bout.

With the fight being shown on every screen and the sound pumping, new manager Stan Borchard is looking to create an unmatched atmosphere.

"We want people to come down, have fun, and enjoy what should be a great day,” he said.

"We've got the coldest and nicest beer in town, as well as a rump steak, chips and salad deal on Sunday for just $12.

"Finger food will be provided for patrons as well.”

Mr Borchard has only been managing the venue for a fortnight, but has ambitious plans in store for the pub, beginning with the blockbuster fight today.

"If the response to the fight is good, we'll definitely be looking to show the Mayweather and McGregor fight coming up in late August,” he said.

"We're anticipating a good crowd of people despite the early timeslot.

"We've been advertising on Facebook and the radio, so hopefully that brings a few people in.”

Mr Borchard is a boxing fan himself, and is hoping the Queenslander can defy the odds.

"Like everybody, I'd love to see Jeff Horn win,” he said.

"He's going to have to be on his game, because Manny's a great fighter, but we'd all love to see him put on a good show.”

The undercard for Horn-Pacquiao begins at 11am, featuring Toowoomba's Damien Hooper competing for the WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles.

The Warwick Memorial RSL Club will also show the fight live in the main bar.