Where to vote in the Southern Downs

Find out where to cast your votes on polling day, and options for pre-polling, telephone and postal voting.

Find out where to cast your votes on polling day, and options for pre-polling, telephone and postal voting. Nastco

AS ELECTION day draws closer, it's important to know where to cast your vote.

Pre-polling is set to start on Monday, closing on November 24.

Residents can get votes in at the Southern Downs Returning Officer space, 56A Palmerin St, Warwick or at the Stanthorpe Civic Centre.

Both locations will be open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, and until 6pm on November 24.

Residents can also nominate for postal voting by November 22, or telephone voting by noon on election day, November 25.

For more, go to ecq.qld.gov.au/elections/ 2017-state-general-election.

On polling day, residents can get their votes in at the following locations:

Warwick

WIRAC, 29 Palmerin St Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre, 29 Palmerin

Warwick East State School, Fitzroy St

Warwick West State School, George St

Warwick Blue Care, Cnr Wallace St and Law Rd

Stanthorpe

St Paul's Parish Hall, 2 Corundum St

Stanthorpe Blue Care, 10 Day St

Southern Downs local government area

Allora Senior Citizens Hall, 18 Drayton St

Amiens Amiens State School, 1337 Amiens Rd

Applethorpe State School, 25576 New England Highway,

Ballandean State School, 7 Bents Rd

Broadwater State School, 638 Texas Rd

Dalveen State School, 40 Pine Cr

Glen Aplin State School, 54 Mount Stirling Rd

Karara State School - Recreation Reserve, Karara School Rd

Killarney Senior Citizens Hall, 11 Ailanthus St

Leyburn State School, 34 Peter St

Maryvale State School, 81 Taylor St

Massie Hall, 12 Warwick Allora Back Road,

Murray's Bridge State School, 1378 Killarney Rd

Pratten Public Hall, 101 White St

Texas P-10 State School, 1 Flemming St

The Summit State School, Taggart's Rd

Wallangarra State School, 50 Callandoon St,

Yangan School of Arts, 7-9 King St

Western