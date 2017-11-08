News

Where to vote in the Southern Downs

Find out where to cast your votes on polling day, and options for pre-polling, telephone and postal voting.
Sophie Lester
by

AS ELECTION day draws closer, it's important to know where to cast your vote.

Pre-polling is set to start on Monday, closing on November 24.

Residents can get votes in at the Southern Downs Returning Officer space, 56A Palmerin St, Warwick or at the Stanthorpe Civic Centre.

Both locations will be open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday, and until 6pm on November 24.

Residents can also nominate for postal voting by November 22, or telephone voting by noon on election day, November 25.

For more, go to ecq.qld.gov.au/elections/ 2017-state-general-election.

On polling day, residents can get their votes in at the following locations:

Warwick

  • WIRAC, 29 Palmerin St Warwick Indoor Recreation and Aquatic Centre, 29 Palmerin
  • Warwick East State School, Fitzroy St
  • Warwick West State School, George St
  • Warwick Blue Care, Cnr Wallace St and Law Rd

Stanthorpe

  • St Paul's Parish Hall, 2 Corundum St
  • Stanthorpe Blue Care, 10 Day St

Southern Downs local government area

  • Allora Senior Citizens Hall, 18 Drayton St
  • Amiens Amiens State School, 1337 Amiens Rd
  • Applethorpe State School, 25576 New England Highway,
  • Ballandean State School, 7 Bents Rd
  • Broadwater State School, 638 Texas Rd
  • Dalveen State School, 40 Pine Cr
  • Glen Aplin State School, 54 Mount Stirling Rd
  • Karara State School - Recreation Reserve, Karara School Rd
  • Killarney Senior Citizens Hall, 11 Ailanthus St
  • Leyburn State School, 34 Peter St
  • Maryvale State School, 81 Taylor St
  • Massie Hall, 12 Warwick Allora Back Road,
  • Murray's Bridge State School, 1378 Killarney Rd
  • Pratten Public Hall, 101 White St
  • Texas P-10 State School, 1 Flemming St
  • The Summit State School, Taggart's Rd
  • Wallangarra State School, 50 Callandoon St,
  • Yangan School of Arts, 7-9 King St

Western

  • Goondiwindi St Mary's Primary School, Brisbane St
  • Goondiwindi PCYC Indoor Sports Centre, 1 Russell St
  • Inglewood Civic Centre, Elizabeth St
  • Millmerran State School, 19 Simmons St
  • Talwood State School, 17 Recreation St
  • Toobeah Kindergarten, Cnr Barwon Highway and Minnel Rd,
  • Yelarbon State School, 17 Eena Street
  • Cecil Plains State School, 41-47 Taylor St

