Where to watch McGregor vs Mayweather

Sean Teuma
| 26th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Horse and Jockey manager Stan Borchard.
Horse and Jockey manager Stan Borchard.

FIGHT fever is gripping Warwick as two of the best trash-talkers in the business prepare to battle it out in Vegas tomorrow.

The Horse and Jockey Hotel will be showing the Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor fight, and manager Stan Borchard was looking forward to a strong turnout.

"We'll have the fight on all of our screens with sound, with bar snacks provided,” Mr Borchard said.

"We've had plenty of phone calls and interest in the event, so we're looking forward to a good atmosphere.

"The Horn vs Pacquiao fight drew a lot of people in, and we're hoping for another positive result.”

Mayweather is coming out of retirement with a perfect 49-0 record, whilst UFC champion Conor McGregor has his first professional bout.

Topics:  boxing conor mcgregor floyd mayweather horse and jockey

