Where to watch the Melbourne Cup in Warwick

IT'S the race that stops the nation but starts with all kinds of fun.

Plenty of Warwick venues are getting involved in the Melbourne Cup action this year, so frock up and enjoy the race in style.

Hawker Road Function Centre

The Condamine Sports Club are putting on a special luncheon for the occasion, with a three-course meal and plenty of prizes.

Sweeps and raffles will also be running, to increase the chance of going home a winner.

Bookings can be made by calling 46611720.

WHEN: 11.30am tomorrow for a 12.30pm lunch

WHERE: 1 Hawker Rd, Warwick

COST: $35 per person

Warwick RSL Memorial Club

Head down to the Warwick RSL for a jam-packed program of racing run.

There's a three-course meal and pre-race cocktail up for grabs, as well as sweep stakes.

Prizes will also be dished out for best dressed, best fascinator and the person wearing the closest colour to the winning jockey.

The race will be played live on large HD screens.

Bookings are essential, phone 46611229.

WHEN: 12pm

WHERE: 65 Albion St, Warwick

COST: $21 for members, $23 for non members

The Criterion Hotel

Enjoy a lovely luncheon whilst watching the race on a big screen.

The Criterion Hotel are providing bar nibbles, a main meal and dessert as well as a Pimms on arrival.

A prize for the best dressed attendee will also be up for grabs as well as sweep stakes.

Book a spot by phoning 46611042.

WHEN: 11:30am

WHERE: 84 Palmerin St

COST: $19.95

Horse and Jockey Hotel Motel

Watch the race after enjoying three-course meal and maybe even win big on the sweep stakes.

The Horse and Jockey Hotel will offer a choice of rump or Atlantic salmon for the main meal, with pavlova to finish.

WHEN: Lunch will be at 11:30am-2pm

WHERE: Corner of Victoria St and Palmerin St

COST: $35 per person

Yangan Hotel Motel

Not only can you indulge in lunch but dress to impress and prizes are up for grabs.

The Yangan Hotel Motel is hosting a luncheon with games and prizes for the best dressed guest.

WHEN: 12pm

WHERE: 13 King St, Yangan

COST: $20 per person