Where to watch the Melbourne Cup in Warwick

IT'S the race that stops the nation but starts with all kinds of fun.
Plenty of Warwick venues are getting involved in the Melbourne Cup action this year, so frock up and enjoy the race in style.
Hawker Road Function Centre
The Condamine Sports Club are putting on a special luncheon for the occasion, with a three-course meal and plenty of prizes.
Sweeps and raffles will also be running, to increase the chance of going home a winner.
Bookings can be made by calling 46611720.
WHEN: 11.30am tomorrow for a 12.30pm lunch
WHERE: 1 Hawker Rd, Warwick
COST: $35 per person
Warwick RSL Memorial Club
Head down to the Warwick RSL for a jam-packed program of racing run.
There's a three-course meal and pre-race cocktail up for grabs, as well as sweep stakes.
Prizes will also be dished out for best dressed, best fascinator and the person wearing the closest colour to the winning jockey.
The race will be played live on large HD screens.
Bookings are essential, phone 46611229.
WHEN: 12pm
WHERE: 65 Albion St, Warwick
COST: $21 for members, $23 for non members
The Criterion Hotel
Enjoy a lovely luncheon whilst watching the race on a big screen.
The Criterion Hotel are providing bar nibbles, a main meal and dessert as well as a Pimms on arrival.
A prize for the best dressed attendee will also be up for grabs as well as sweep stakes.
Book a spot by phoning 46611042.
WHEN: 11:30am
WHERE: 84 Palmerin St
COST: $19.95
Horse and Jockey Hotel Motel
Watch the race after enjoying three-course meal and maybe even win big on the sweep stakes.
The Horse and Jockey Hotel will offer a choice of rump or Atlantic salmon for the main meal, with pavlova to finish.
WHEN: Lunch will be at 11:30am-2pm
WHERE: Corner of Victoria St and Palmerin St
COST: $35 per person
Yangan Hotel Motel
Not only can you indulge in lunch but dress to impress and prizes are up for grabs.
The Yangan Hotel Motel is hosting a luncheon with games and prizes for the best dressed guest.
WHEN: 12pm
WHERE: 13 King St, Yangan
COST: $20 per person