Victoria’s biggest daily increase in COVID-19 case numbers

Victoria is expected to have recorded more than 200 infections in 24 hours, the state’s biggest daily increase since the pandemic started.

Sources have told the Herald Sun more than 200 - believed to be closer to 300 - new cases of coronavirus have been detected since yesterday.

The worst 24-hour period before this was when 212 new cases were recorded in New South Wales at the start of the pandemic.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the situation in Victoria was "very concerning".

"Victoria is continuing to ask for help and they will be getting help," he said moments after a National Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

International arrivals will be cut by half, with all states moving to charge returning residents for hotel quarantine.

Mr Morrison also announced a nationwide review of hotel quarantine.

Residents in eight of Melbourne's nine commission towers have been eased back to stage three restrictions.

But about 480 people inside 33 Alfred St North Melbourne, will remain in hard lockdown for another week after 53 cases were linked to the building.

State and Federal Greens MPs Ellen Sandell and Adam Bandt have called on the Premier to launch an independent inquiry into the management of the hard lockdown.

State Treasurer Tim Pallas announced a $534 million support package for struggling Victorian businesses. Picture: James Ross/AAP

The State Government also today announced a $534 million business support package after Melbourne's second lockdown.

Under the scheme, $30 million will go towards the city's night-time and hospitality sector, while $36 million will be allocated to mental health support for small business owners and traders.

There will be independent cash grants up to $5000 available for small businesses and relief for the state's affected tourism operators, Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas announced on Friday morning.

