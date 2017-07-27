Where is Warwick's lotto winner?

SOMEWHERE in Warwick, someone is sitting on a goldmine, after winning a $212,000 prize in last Thursday night's Powerball draw.

The ticket was purchased on Thursday from Hynes Newsagency in Palmerin St, but as yet no one has been back to the store to claim the prize.

Speaking this morning, owner Paul Hynes said they had heard nothing since announcing the win last week.

"No one has come forward to collect it," he said.

"It's possible they've gone directly to head office to claim the winnings.

"It's also possible the prize is still unclaimed and the winner has no idea they've won such a large amount."

The Daily News has contact Golden Casket to find out if the prize has been claimed, or not.