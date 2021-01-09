Where woman went after positive test at Maleny

A woman who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the Maleny Woolworths on Thursday, January 7, Queensland Health say.

A supermarket, bottle shop and restaurant have been added to a list of locations a woman visited while unknowingly positive to COVID-19.

Queensland Health have included the three places into its contact tracing list after the Melbourne woman flew into the Sunshine Coast recently.

According to the department's website, the woman visited the Cappriccios Italian Pizza Restaurant at Maleny between 6.30pm-7pm on Wednesday, January 6.

Then the Purple Palate Cellars at Maleny between 4.15pm and 4.25pm on Thursday, January 7.

And the Woolworths Supermarket Maleny between 4.30pm and 4.50pm, on Thursday January 7.

Queensland Health has urged anyone who has been in the three locations during those time periods to come forward.

"Contact tracing is currently underway with the PHU contacting those determined to be close contacts directly," a department statement said.

"While the risk to Queenslanders is considered low, anyone who has been in these venues at these dates and times should monitor their health and if they develop any COVID-19 symptoms, even mild, get tested and isolate until they receive their test results."

The woman travelled on Jetstar flight JQ570 from Melbourne to Queensland arriving 11pm, January 5.

Earlier today, Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the woman arrived from the UK to Melbourne on Boxing Day and was placed into hotel quarantine.

"She got tested in hotel quarantine there on December 27 and she was found to be positive," she said.

"So she was then isolated and did the 10 days required isolation, cleared all her symptoms, and was allowed to leave Victoria and fly to Queensland on January 5."

The woman is currently residing with her parents in the Maleny region.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the risk level for Queensland is extremely low as the woman was at the end of the infectious period.

The woman remains in self-isolation, and is being managed by the Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit.