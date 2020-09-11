Menu
END TO OVERCAST DAYS: Sunshine is meant hit Warwick again this weekend following a cloudy few days.
Weather

Where you can expect to see showers this weekend

Tessa Flemming
11th Sep 2020 10:00 AM
DESPITE a wet and wily start, Warwick is set to see some welcome spring sunshine this weekend.

From tomorrow, residents can expect the region to gradually get warmer as a surge of south easterly winds move north.

Weatherzone forecaster Brett Dutschke said Saturday and Sunday were looking “quite sunny”, with the latter reaching above average spring temperatures.

“By tomorrow, the wind will have dropped off but you may still feel a little chilly in the morning and evening, but by Sunday it will be completely gone,” he said.

Saturday would see a low of seven degrees, eventually warming up to 21 degrees, while Sunday would reach highs of 24 after a brisk five degree morning.

As for today, residents should perhaps consider bringing a jacket along to work.

“Today is the windiest day out of the next few,” he said.

“There’s an expected top of 18—19, but it’ll feel a degree or two colder in the wind.”

This weekend also brought with it the end to drizzly weather.

“Today there is a small chance of showers, about 20-30 per cent in Warwick, with those more likely to the East, in Yangan and Killarney areas,” Mr Dutschke said.

“But it’s looking quite dry over the weekend. Just sunshine and virtually no chance of rain.

“The closest rain is just east of Killarney, with the odd shower on Sunday.”

