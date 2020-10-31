Where you can find Warwick’s scariest Halloween spectacular

SCARY STUFF: Leo Nicolson,8, Amanda Nicolson, Bob Green, Benita Green and Amelia Nicolson,9, get into the Halloween spirit at 141 Dragon St.

SCARY STUFF: Leo Nicolson,8, Amanda Nicolson, Bob Green, Benita Green and Amelia Nicolson,9, get into the Halloween spirit at 141 Dragon St.

EVEN coronavirus couldn't stop this Warwick family from celebrating their love of Halloween.

141 Dragon St's annual display, or A Scream on Dragon St as it's better known, was first started around four years ago when Bob Green's daughter encouraged him to get into the spooky spirit.

"My daughter talked me into it because my grandkids were getting to the stage where they were interested,' he said,

"When I was a kid we had Guy Fawkes and that was a big thing for us. We used to look forward to it so much and they knocked that on the head, but for me this is kind of similar. "It's something kids can look forward to."

Some of the decorations at A Scream on Dragon Street.

While the family was initially worried coronavirus may halt the scary celebration, when Queensland opened up planning was "full steam ahead" with a more haunted display than previous years.

Featuring a full light display, a best dressed competition and ghouls and ghosts hung in every crevice, perhaps the most scene-stealing section was this year's addition of a 'pet sematary.'

Mr Green said it was an idea he came across by accident.

"The first year we did (the display) I had a lump of ground as leftover gardening and this kid came along and went 'oh look a grave!' and I went I'll run with that," he said.

"The kids get enticed by these sorts of things.

"Everyone has a gravestone or hand sticking out of the dirt but this is different."

The pet sematary at a A Scream on Dragon Street

Tonight's display would also have COVID-19 safety measures in place such as hand sanitiser and a partitioned area.

Festivities for those who would like a quiet trick-or-treat experience go from 5-5.30pm while the full display lasts from 5-7.30pm or until lollies are gone.

For a full Halloween list, head here.