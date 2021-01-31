Where you’ve seen Bridgerton cast before

It's the Netflix series that's taken the world by storm - and not just because of its X-rated sex scenes.

But while regency-era drama Bridgerton's saucy scandals have kept viewers entertained for weeks - many people have been somewhat distracted by its very familiar cast.

If you've been racking your brains, wondering: "Where do I know them from?" look no further.

The hit series has managed to gather stars of everything from Doctor Who, Game of Thrones and even Ha rry Potter to appear together.

And now viewers are celebrating the news we'll be treated to another instalment of the drama, as it's been renewed for a second series. So, did you recognise all of these well-known faces in their elaborate get-up?

REGE-JEAN PAGE (SIMON BASSET)

Rege-Jean Page plays the very handsome Simon in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

He's left the world swooning as The Duke of Hastings, but actor Rege-Jean, 31, had a very different start to his time in the limelight.

Like his on-screen lover, he appeared in Waterloo Road, as youthful teacher Guy Braxton.

He's also starred as Leonard Knox in 2018 American legal drama For The People, and had a brief cameo in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 - appearing in Bill and Fleur's wedding scene. Blink and you'll miss him.

ADJOA ANDOH (LADY DANBURY)

Adjoa Andoh played social butterfly Lady Danbury in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Her character Lady Danbury was at the centre of all the big London society bashes, and actress Adjoa Andoh, 58, has been just as popular in the British TV circuit.

She's enjoyed starring roles in Doctor Who, playing companion Martha Jones' mum Francine, and as Colette in Casualty.

She also appeared in 2009 film Invictus, alongside Morgan Freeman, and had roles in EastEnders, Broadchurch and Line of Duty.

FREDDIE STROMA - PRINCE FRIEDRICH

Freddie Stroma makes a few appearances as Prince Friedrich in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

He only has a few appearances in Bridgerton as dashing Prince Friedrich, but actor Freddie Stroma, 34, no doubt caught the attention of Harry Potter fans early on, as he played smug Quidditch player Cormac McLaggen in the films.

McLaggen was seen taunting Ron during Quidditch trials, while repeatedly trying to win Hermione's affection - to no avail.

He also had a small role as the radio station manager in Pitch Perfect and played Luke in 2011's A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song.

SABRINA BARTLETT (SIENA ROSSO)

Sabrina Bartlett transformed to play opera singer Siena in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Sabrina Bartlett plays opera singer Siena in the series, who's famously caught up in a love affair with Anthony.

Before that, however, Game Of Thrones fans may remember the actress, 29, enjoying a brief appearance as Arya Stark in disguise, during the House Frey killing scene.

She's also starred in Victoria and Poldark.

LUKE THOMPSON (BENEDICT BRIDGERTON)

Luke Thompson plays art-loving Benedict Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

The second Bridgerton brother, Benedict, enjoyed a more relaxed life filled with sex parties and art on screen.

The actor that played him, Luke Thompson, 32, has previously starred in BBC's In The Club, war movie Dunkirk and Misbehaviour.

KATHRYN DRYSDALE (MADAME DELACROIX)

Kathryn Drysdale plays the popular dressmaker in Bridgerton. Picture: Netflix

Actress Kathryn Drysdale plays dressmaker Madame Delacroix, and some fans will likely recognise the 39-year-old for her portrayal of Meghan Markle in The Windsors.

She's also appeared as Taylor in St Trinian's and Louise in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

