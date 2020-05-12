Which Warwick restaurants will open this weekend

WHO’S DINING IN: Restaurants divided over whether it’s feasible to open their dining spaces on Saturday when COVID-19 restrictions allow.

RESTAURANTS and cafes remain divided on whether or not they will bother opening their dining spaces to customers this weekend, with only 10 allowed at a time.

Char-bella’s owner Matt Kairouz said his restaurant will continue on with just takeaway meals until he can allow more customers at tables.

“I don’t think it’s quite worth it,” he said.

“If it’s only 10 people I’d say it’s probably better to stay away from each other until number restrictions are eased further, we’ll wait until then.”

But Warwick’s Gardens Galore owner Clint Hoffman has already begun to take dine-in bookings for the weekend.

“We’ll stagger dining and give people an hour, so 10 people will eat from 8-9am and so forth,” he said.

“I would advise to book as many already have.”

Warwick’s Gardens Galore

The restaurant will be taking patrons in for hourly sessions.

Bookings are preferred and takeaway will be available as well.

The Coffee Club

Will open to diners, already taking bookings.

Delights of India

Will open dining in on Saturday, book to avoid disappointment.

Zaraffa’s Coffee

Will take dine-in customers in line with COVID-19 restrictions as well as takeaway and drive through.

Rupert’s Bar and Grill

Will be open to diners on Saturday but as they have to cater for motel guests, booking is advised.

Bluebird Kitchen and Smokehouse

Awaiting further guidelines, the restaurant is currently planning to provide outdoor seating only, with the idea a limited amount of takeaway customers can sit and eat their meals outside.

Little Gallery Cafe

Will be open for dine-in patrons from Saturday.

Country Kebabs and Cafe

Dine-in customers welcome.

R&K’s Fork & Takeaway

Opens on Monday and will have limited seating available for 10 customers.



The following restaurants have confirmed they will await for further easing of restrictions before opening their dining rooms:

Char-bella’s

Steele’s Bakery and Cafe

Cafe Cherry Tree

Soban House

McNevin’s Gunyah Restaurant

The Weeping Mulberry

Warwick Hotel

Condamine Sports Club

Belle Vue Cafe have not yet determined whether they will open to diners on Saturday.

McDonald’s, KFC, Hungry Jack’s and Red Rooster are awaiting further instructions.

All businesses listed will remain open for takeaway.

