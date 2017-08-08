White ram sale set to heat up Stanthorpe

Australian White sheep were at the Stanthorpe Show for the first time in 2017, with the ram sale in September also a first.

PREPARATIONS are well under way for the inaugural Australian white ram sale to be held in Queensland.

The first event of its kind in the Sunshine State will take place at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds on September 1.

In an innovative move, the auctions will also be broadcast online, with potential buyers able to get involved from their living rooms.

Event organiser Murray Schroder said he is looking forward to the historic event.

"Things really kicked into gear on the weekend, and we're really starting to get everything into action,” Mr Schroder said.

"We went around to the farms yesterday and took some photos of the sheep, which can be viewed online.

"It's a combined vendor sale with Keilah and Springdale Studs, and we've also got Graham Gilmore from Oberon Hills in New South Wales to open the sales.

"He helped breed these sheep, with four bloods in one. We are anticipating a good showing.”

Being the first sale of its kind, Mr Schroder said there would always be a bit of uncertainty as to how it would pan out.

"There will be 75 rams up for auction on the day,” he said.

"Of course there is that element of the unknown with no previous sales like this in Queensland.

"It's a bit like asking how long is a piece of string. But we are optimistic that it will turn out well.

"There have been a number of inquiries, and we're starting to gear up the advertising to get the word out there.”

Elite Livestock Auctions have been employed to facilitate the online aspect of the auction, and Chris Norris is excited to be involved in the process.

"The upcoming sale has engaged our services, and we're looking forward to being a part of the sale, as well as taking it online,” Mr Norris said.

"We help to provide the streaming aspect, including live audio, video and bidding on the day.”

Mr Norris said that the online platform allowed a greater number of people to become involved in the sale.

"We've been using the technology since February last year,” he said.

"People can be viewing from anywhere on their desktop, laptop or mobile, and get in on the sales. It is a great opportunity for all involved.”