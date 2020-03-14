Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Manhunt follows assault on taxi driver
Crime

WHO IS HE? CCTV released in hunt for taxi driver stabber

Sherele Moody
by
14th Mar 2020 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are desperate to identify a man who may be connected to the stabbing of Sarina taxi driver John May.

The 62-year-old  was hospitalised in a critical condition on Friday, March 6, after he was found close to death on Brewers Road.

Mr May is the husband of Mackay Regional Councillor Karen May.

"I was horrified, I was just beside myself that… this had taken place," Cr May told the Daily Mercury four days after the assault on her husband.

"John was just doing his job, driving the cab as he normally does."

John May with his wife Mackay Regional Council councillor Karen May. John was stabbed in a terrifying assault while driving his limousine on March 6 at Sarina.
John May with his wife Mackay Regional Council councillor Karen May. John was stabbed in a terrifying assault while driving his limousine on March 6 at Sarina.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to and also a photo of a blue backpack that may be connected to the crime.

The wanted man, or anyone who knows him or recognises the backpack, should contact police as soon as possible.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 1800 333 000.

Anyone who may have seen this blue backpack in Sarina near the scene of the assault should contact police immediately.
Anyone who may have seen this blue backpack in Sarina near the scene of the assault should contact police immediately. QPS
crime editors picks john may sarina taxi driver violence
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

        premium_icon ‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

        News A 22-year-old man has been charged after his car ploughed into a unit complex overnight.

        Launch brings confidence to Southern Downs dairy farmers

        premium_icon Launch brings confidence to Southern Downs dairy farmers

        News NEWS dairy co-operative will be stocked in Queensland Aldi stores in sign of...

        ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        premium_icon ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        News ADVOCATES plea for assistance to curb growing crisis in Warwick.

        CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION: Pandemic fears claim first victim

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION: Pandemic fears claim first victim

        News A HEARTBREAKING choice for Warwick organisers after the PM announced a nation-wide...