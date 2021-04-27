Who is in contention to replace George Christensen

Speculation over who will throw their hat in the ring to replace outgoing Dawson MP George Christensen for the LNP has already begun.

The four names circulating include Mackay councillor Marty Bella, Burdekin MP Dale Last, Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson and former LNP state election candidate Chris Bonanno.

Cr Williamson said the party had not approached him to run.

"I wouldn't be putting my hand up anyway," he said.

"I think while federal representation is exceptionally important, I'm enjoying my job now and I think I can represent the Mackay region appropriately from what I'm doing at the moment."

Mr Last has also ruled himself out.

"My focus is on the Burdekin electorate," the MP said.

"I've got a strong attachment to the electorate and I want to continue in my current role."

Mr Bonanno, who secured 32 per cent of first preference votes and a 7.2 per cent swing in the 2020 state election for Mackay, declined to comment when contacted.

Cr Bella was contacted for comment, but did not respond by deadline.

Meanwhile, Mr Christensen has kept tight-lipped about his future plans following his shock decision to bow out at the next federal election.

On Thursday, the maverick MP revealed the "time was right" to announce he would not recontest his seat at the upcoming election.

Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen. Picture: Matt Taylor

Now in his fourth term, Mr Christensen said he wanted to spend more time with his family who were "caught up overseas" because of pandemic border closures but has not divulged further what the next step in his career might entail.

A spokeswoman for the MP said his focus over the next few months would be to continue serving the people of Dawson and speaking up on key issues "as he has always done".

"George has no set plans for the future apart from spending some quality time with his family," the spokeswoman said.

She said Mr Christensen had no intention to relocate from Mackay.

As for his choice of who should step into his shoes at the next election, the outspoken MP had little to say.

"The decision as to who will be the next LNP candidate for Dawson will be up to the rank and file members of the LNP in Dawson," Mr Christensen's spokeswoman said.

