Who wants to join the Rats Women for Premiers Club

BACK OUR GIRLS: The Water Rats women have enjoyed a winning start to the inaugural Darling Downs Sevens Season.

OPINION: SportsView with Gerard Walsh

WARWICK to win the first women's sevens title in the Darling Downs Rugby Union competition - that's my brave prediction.

I am looking for a few friends, sports nuts, to put their names on the line with me about a Warwick women's premiership win.

If they don't win, we can do a walk, swim, 500 push-ups, something to raise a few dollars for charity as we got it wrong.

It is only two weeks into the women's sevens season but I like what I see in the Warwick team; the mix of youth and experience, agility, speed, you name it.

The women looked slick with the ball the first night I saw them at training and the scores in the past fortnight have reflected that.

Some, like Carly Cooper, come from footy backgrounds. Others have starred through the years in other sports.

Friday night is another chance for Warwick fans to see the women in action at Risdon Oval. They play before and after the B-grade game at 7pm.

So who is going to join me in saying Warwick to win the women's premiership and if they don't, we will do something silly/tough to raise a few dollars for charity?

Email me at gerardw@warwickdaily news.com.au to support our team. Players welcome to join as well.

The first to join the "Rats Women for DD Sevens Premiers Club” is Rats president Andrew Williams and he'd beat me in the race for 500 push ups.

Word is that Tshinta Kendall is the Warwick equivalent to Australian Olympic rugby sevens star Charlotte Caswell.

From what I hear, it is worth the trip to the footy just to see Tshinta, the brilliant rugby player from Scots PGC College.

True test

WARWICK'S rugby league showdown with Dalby on Saturday night at Father Ranger Oval shape as the biggest test of all for the Cowboys.

Both towns are the same size or near to it; both towns are 80km from Toowoomba and both are one-team towns.

There are new players in the Cowboys A-grade team each week so don't be surprised if they end up in the grand final for the second year running.

There is however a lot of work to do between now and any thought of finals footy.

Wattles are at home on Saturday to Oakey so it is all Saturday and all at home for our two TRL teams.