CASH IN HAND: There’s more than 30 jobs going in Warwick right now. Picture: contributed
Careers

WHO’S HIRING?: 30 jobs in Warwick right now

Jessica Paul
14th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
THERE’S jobs aplenty in Warwick this week, with a wide variety of vacancies up for grabs right now.

Check out the list below, and see if any of the positions seem like a good fit for you.

You never know where one application could take you.

1. NDIS participant support worker

Tranquillity Care, NDIS service provider for Lifeline Darling Downs and Southwest Qld, is searching for NDIS participant support workers to join their team.

The role will involve delivering a wide range of support to clients, whether at home, work, or social engagements within the community.

If this sounds like the job for you, contact Katrina Russell at krussell@lifelinedarlingdowns.org.au

2. Works crew supervisor

The Southern Downs Regional Council is looking to hire a works crew supervisor to work within the Warwick area.

To apply, submit your resume, cover letter, and selection criteria online.

3. Team member

Coles Warwick is seeking a team member to join their team on a casual basis.

The successful candidate will demonstrate excellent customer service skills, thorough product knowledge, and a high level of physical fitness.

For more information or to apply, head to the online job ad.

