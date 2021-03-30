Why a Qantas drinks trolley means the world to me

I cannot begin to tell you how comforting it is to see air travel starting to return, domestically, at least. As a touring comic and presenter, half my life is spent in airport lounges and on planes - often flying Melbourne to Sydney several times a week. The perfect length flight for a quick power nap.

I know so many of the airport security, flight attendants and lounge staff by name. In fact I think I've dated several of them. Always a bit awkward when they're serving you on the plane and you're thinking "Have we …?" At the height of the pandemic I took a flight and seeing the departures board empty for all but a few flights broke my heart. The airport was a wasteland, with people going out of their way to not come within metres of anyone and all the shops closed. I mean, what if I wanted to pick up a new Camilla or a jumbo Toblerone?

Now, as things begin to return to "the new normal" it makes me so happy to see the board full again - with people travelling all over this beautiful country, making up for all the places they've not been able to get to and all the friends and family they've been separated from.

A few mates who haven't jumped on a plane in more than a year have asked if much has changed at the airport. Aside from wearing masks and doing your best to stifle a cough on the plane for fear of glaring eyes, it feels pretty business as usual. I quite enjoy travelling in a mask. Except, of course, for the 'mascne' that's really settled in around my mouth as though I've got a permanent case of Sharon Strzelecki-style"pash rash". I'm told a silk mask is the way to go.

But as someone who has accrued close to 50 masks during 2020 - I can't quite justify another. In a mask on the plane you have privacy, nobody really looks at each other and you don't have to make awkward small talk with your seat mate. In fact I've always adored air travel. A particularly nerdy fact is that I've been collecting model aircraft for years. Hot, right?

I also managed to snag a legitimate Qantas 747 drinks trolley which they were selling during COVID. It's in prime position in my lounge room and is great fun at parties to push around usually serving shots. I love to think of what that drinks trolley would have seen during it's 30 years in service.

So as the vaccine rolls out and the world looks ahead, I can't wait to get on an international flight again. Jack and I have been debating over Seoul, Tokyo or New Zealand. But frankly I'm so excited to be back flying, I'd happily settle for Dubbo.

