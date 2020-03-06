Why bush town was this graduate’s first choice for work

Bundaberg’s Brooke Davic has returned to Gayndah after falling in love with the region last September. Picture: Julian Lehnert

A BUNDABERG university graduate has taken a job at Gayndah Hospital after falling in love with the region on a previous work placement.

Gayndah Hospital's newest nurse, Brooke Davic, 24, started at the hospital last Monday.

Ms Davic acquired her nursing registration in November after graduating from Bundaberg's CQU, but had already pursued her love for the healthcare profession by working in aged care for more than six years.

"I love it. I did my last placement out here - six weeks last September," she said.

"The staff, the people, the community, it was just exciting.

"I put Gayndah as my first preference, and I got it."

Ms Davic said she had already learnt a lot since her move to the North Burnett.

"When going from a student to a registered nurse, the transition is big," she said.

"So, it's been busy, very busy, every single day. I'm constantly learning."

After completing her 12-month contract in Gayndah, Ms Davic has set her eyes on midwifery.

"I'm going to continue to study, whether next year or the year after, but I'll probably stay rural - I enjoy it," she said.

"In rural hospitals you do everything. I like to know things, and I like to see progress being made."

Her advice for budding nurses and her urban colleagues: take the plunge and head to a regional area.

"Definitely give it a shot. If you like challenge, go rural," she said.