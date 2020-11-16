Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Flagstone Creek State School principal Rebecca Brown during Book Week. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Flagstone Creek State School principal Rebecca Brown during Book Week. Photo: Ali Kuchel
Education

Why country girl takes on principal role at small school

Ali Kuchel
16th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FLAGSTONE Creek State School’s new principal is aiming to outlast her predecessor, who oversaw the school for 36 years.

Rebecca Brown, 37, transferred to the small Lockyer Valley school this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, when schools transitioned to home learning.

But it was a chance for the Stanthorpe local to be closer to home, and work in her favourite environment – small schools.

“I’m following behind David, who was principal for 36 years,” she said.

“It’s a beautiful school and I can definitely see why David stayed so long.”

Ms Brown is a teaching principal and is in the Year 5 and 6 classroom four days a week.

She’s travelled most of Queensland for her teaching career, but 14 years ago made the swap to the small school principal role.

“As a principal, its about working with the parents,” she said.

“Being a principal of a small school is different to other schools because you get to work with the parents more closely and the teachers to support their children.”

With 37 students to take care of, Ms Brown said she enjoyed watching the kids transition through their primary years.

“It’s about watching the kids grow, develop and blossom into their own little individual personalities and see them move on to high school,” she said.

Like most teachers, Ms Brown is a fan of chocolate and coffee, but is also a sport enthusiast.

She’s hoping Queensland are victorious in the final State of Origin round next week.

flagstone creek state school lockyer valley school principals stanthorpe
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Premium Content COUNCIL CONFLICT: Debate breaks out over $100K grant package

        Council News Warwick region’s drought-stricken not-for-profits left in lurch as fiery debate stalls progress on dozens of projects.

        Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        Premium Content Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        News The soon-to-be dad was busted with meth, steroids, and even unauthorised...

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Property With only hours to go, this is your last chance to decide on a winner!

        DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Premium Content DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Weather After a wet October, Warwick is again desperate for rain at less than 10 per cent...