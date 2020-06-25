Why COVID-19 won’t stop footy star from honouring his sister

AFL champion Nick Riewoldt and his family say restrictions will not diminish the fighting spirit of this year’s Maddie’s Match.

AFL champion Nick Riewoldt and his family say COVID-19 restrictions will not diminish the fighting spirit of the fifth annual Maddie's Match.

The match, part of Maddie's Vision, an organisation raising funds to find new treatments for bone marrow failure, honours Riewoldt's sister Maddie, who died of a rare blood disease five years ago.

With crowd bans at footy stadiums still in effect, Riewoldt, his parents Joe and Fiona, and brother Alex (all pictured below) and family and friends will watch this year's Maddie's Match - St Kilda versus Richmond on Saturday - at the Swan Hotel in Richmond with family and friends.

"Five years of Maddie's Match is bittersweet for our family," Fiona Riewoldt said. "What my darling Maddie has ignited is a national movement that not even COVID-19 can halt. We're really comforted that we can still join together with a small group at the Swan Hotel to mark such a significant milestone."

Nick added: "The human spirit has truly prevailed in 2020. The announcement to support Maddie's Vision and hold our fifth Maddie's Match is a message of united strength.

"Strength of our partnership with St Kilda Football Club and the wider AFL community as well as to confirm that, regardless of the external challenges we're facing, we are all behind people with bone marrow failure.

"We remain steadfast in our desire to honour Maddie's legacy, saving lives".

Originally published as Why COVID-19 won't stop Nick honouring sister