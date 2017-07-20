Why dogs are man's best mate

LOOKING THE GOODS: Marijke Boom with the well-behaved Honey, a Cocker Spaniel/Shih Tzu.

IF YOU'VE ever wondered why your dog bolts to the door with excitement when it hears the car pull into the driveway, science has the answers.

A study conducted by Bridget von Holdt et al has shed more light on why dogs are man's best friend.

Genetic variations in dogs have been linked to the rare Williams-Bueren Syndrome that impacts humans.

An effect of this developmental disorder is hypersociability, and evidence was found in the study that variants of the GTF2I and GTF2IRD1, also found in WBS cases, helped to explain why dogs love to show their affection.

A part of the study involved the dogs being groomed with treat-containing puzzles and humans inside the room.

Groomer Marijke Boon from Total Dog Grooming encounters numerous dogs a day, and says they are a joy to work with.

"Dogs are so friendly because they seek out companionship,” Mrs Boon said.

"Owners form a bond with them, as do we.

"Dogs are a part of the family, and we see it when people bring them in to get tidied up for special occasions.”