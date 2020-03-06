Why graduates choose Warwick first

A CHANCE to test their skills in a variety of areas and become part of a tight-knit medical ‘family’ are some of the reasons why four nurses have chosen the Warwick Hospital as their new home.

This week, the graduates joined 49 other new nurses on their journey with Darling Downs Health by beginning their graduate program.

While nurses Georgina Murphy and Emma Ogilvie hailed from regional centres like Ipswich and Toowoomba, for Mellissa Armstrong and Paige Koch, who came from Glenn Innes and Tenterfield respectively, the move was about closing the gap between rural and metro health.

“There’s the continuity of care and caring for a community that has limited access and resources and being able to provide care to the best of our ability,” Paige said.

Ms Armstrong said the opportunity would be the chance to follow in her family’s footsteps after a midlife career change.

“My grandma and mum are nurses, and after watching my mother-in-law become chronically ill, I decided to leave childcare and head into nursing,” she said.

DON Anita Bolton said the opportunity to work in Warwick offered graduates chances many hospitals couldn’t.

“From a nursing perspective, it’s bringing in fresh eyes. These guys have come straight out of their uni training and they might challenge us and say why are you still doing this the old way, and it’s mutual, she said.

“In a large hospital, you might have one experience, in one area, in one department.

Here we’re small enough you can go across multiple areas. You might get an exposure to theatre, the wards, surgical, and medical.

It’s a really rich experience you wont get anywhere else.”

On average, the hospital received seven new nurses each year, providing a welcome boost to the region as a whole.

“It ensures our future,” Mrs Bolton said.

“If we get seven in each year, they can add to the town as well. They will all rent or buy and all shop at the supermarkets.

“It is an essential part of Warwick, ensuring the health of our community.”