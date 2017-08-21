21°
News

Why I ended up paying big time for $7 Kmart toaster

Jay Fielding | 20th Aug 2017 1:14 PM Updated: 21st Aug 2017 10:03 AM
PLASTIC NOT SO FANTASTIC: The culprit.
PLASTIC NOT SO FANTASTIC: The culprit.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

OPINION

I SAW a toaster advertised for just under $100 this week - and I'm seriously considering buying it.

Why, I hear you all - especially my mother - ask.

Surely it wasn't just because it's made of brushed metal in a "champagne" colour scheme.

No. Well, not entirely.

My last toaster was a bargain - a neat and tidy $7.50 model from Kmart. I could have any colour I wanted as long as it was white.

I thought I'd done well, but the toaster worked once before promptly departing this mortal coil.

Being the kind of person whose technological skills extend to replacing batteries in the TV remote, I assumed a part had broken.

Annoyed at missing out on my Vegemite toast, I packed my bags and headed out the door for a weekend away.

Imagine my surprise to return to find a house without lights - and a fridge without power, contents, more than $100 worth, completely inedible.

Of course, my cheap toaster's physical parts were fine - it was its high-end electrical system that had gone on the blink. It had activated my safety switch.

Angry, I threw the wretched thing and the fridge's nauseatingly warm contents away and tried to forget the whole thing.

That anger came back last week when I saw an ad on Facebook promoting that Kmart tested its toaster 2000 times.

Ha! Mine hadn't even lasted two. I commented to that effect and the very lovely people at Kmart rang me to find out more.

They offered me compensation but, alas, they needed the toaster and proof of what I had lost to be able to do that. I pictured mailing them the chicken breasts I'd had in the freezer.

Instead, I've got a $30 "gesture of good will" coming my way.

It won't replace my groceries but I'll head to Kmart and find something I don't need to use it on.

Just not a toaster.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  consumer kmart toaster

Woman on morning walk discovers body in creek

Woman on morning walk discovers body in creek

BREAKING: A woman on her morning walk discovered a body lying face down in West Creek.

  • News

  • 21st Aug 2017 10:41 AM

He's 93, has dementia and makes love with a sex worker

People with dementia can experience massive changes in their libidos.

Meet the escort who helps men with dementia enjoy sex

Frosts, showers and thunderstorms in Warwick's week ahead

Chris McFerran SE QLD Weather Photography -2.7c near Warwick today. Last day of autumn.

Winter isn't quite done yet in Warwick

Campsite inferno, bushfires sparks urgent fire warning

CAMPFIRE BLAZE: Fire broke out in a Leyburn camp site, destroying a ute, camper trailer, three tents and a gazebo.

Weekend fires prompt urgent warning amid heightened fire conditions

Local Partners

Winds prompt bushfire warnings for Southern Downs

Region facing very high fire danger

Festival to honour man in black

LEGENDARY J.R: Johnny Cash walked the line of Maryland St in August of 1982 when he and his wife, June, visited the Granite Belt.

Cash fans Walk the Line to Stanthorpe

Killarney play well in semi in Tenterfield

Killarney (red and white) in defensive mode this season.

Result of the BRL semi came down to the final 10 minutes

Warwick sticks with same combination for Rose Bowl

POSSESSION: Warwick Fraser in possession for Warwick in the Gold Racquet Polocrosse Carnival at Killarney this season.

Top polocrosse all weekend at Morgan Park

Rose Bowl turns 50 at this weekend's carnival

ACTION: Byron Davison (Tansey) is challenged by Braydon Beck (Warwick) in a final in the Rose Bowl carnival.

Eighty four teams in Warwick for Rose Bowl

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

LOCAL music legend Paul Kelly has thrilled fans with the announcement of a massive tour around Australia and New Zealand.

Truth behind Whitney Houston’s ‘fairytale’ life

Documentary reveals the 'truth' behind Whitney Houston's life.

IT MIGHT be the greatest myth in modern pop music.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Taylor Swift wipes presence off social media

Singer Taylor Swift has deleted her social media accounts

Social media wipeout prompts rumours of a new album

Close to Racecourse

56 Rose Street, Warwick 4370

Rural 2 1 1 Open to OFFERS...

OWNER WANTS SOLD! ... Was $227,000 now Open to OFFERS Freshly painted inside and out, new carpet and vinyl and new fencing around air conditioned 2 bedroom block...

Modernised Colonial

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 335,000

Large modernised colonial with high ceilings has 4 built in bedrooms plus 2 verandahs that have been enclosed to create more useable space as library games room...

4 Acres In Town With Water Licence

McEvoy St, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 1 $136,000

Approximately 3.9 acres on 2 titles located just 1.5klm from the CBD. Excellent fertile soil ideal for cropping with frontage to Bracker creek. Unequipped bore...

1 Acre Poperty 3 bedroom house with +++

100 White St, Pratten 4370

House 3 2 6 $265,000

This 1 acre property parcel offers peace and quiet style country living. This property will suit those wanting living without the hustle and bustle of city...

Investor Alert !!!

26 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 $500,000

We are offering the opportunity to purchase two 3 bedroom ensuite brick units. Long term tenants in place showing good returns. Features open plan kitchen, dining...

Killarney Views

41A Anemone Street, Killarney 4373

Residential Land Views are essential? Fully serviced 1000 m has some of the best ... $ 62,500

Views are essential? Fully serviced 1000 m has some of the best views available in KILLARNEY. KILLARNEY has daily shopping centre, a Medical Centre, State School...

Fresh Mountain Air

43 Anemone Street, Killarney 4373

House 3 1 $ 185,000

This lovely 3 bedroom will appeal to:- 1. First Home Buyers $20,000.00 Grant Available 2. Retirees 3. Investors Professionally renovated to the standard and...

Renovated Home Handy To Town Centre

1 Frank Ave, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $195,000

This 3 bedroom plus office home has been completely renovated throughout. Features include 3 bedrooms plus office, renovated bathroom, lounge room with wood heater...

Relax In Established Gardens On Big Block

25 Easey St, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 5 $269,000

Neat two bedroom home set back for privacy on this 2,208sqm block. The well designed home features an air conditioned open plan lounge, dining and kitchen which...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry