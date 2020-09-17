Why JCU students are cracking up at drastic change
STUDENTS are fighting a James Cook University decision to replace semesters with trimesters in a trial that will transform how degrees work.
Business law and governance dean Professor Stephen Boyle said business, commerce and tourism degrees would switch to three 10-week trimesters next year instead of two 13-week semesters.
JCU students are campaigning against the change, which would reduce holidays and potentially cause a minefield for anyone studying dual degrees - one of which may be on semesters while the other is on trimesters.
Prof Boyle said trimesters allowed students to better manage their study load by focusing on two or three subjects per trimester, while still completing a degree in three years.
They could fast-track studies by taking three subjects per trimester and completing in two and a half years.
"Alternatively, students can build one or two trimester breaks into their study plans, to make time for work, travel or family commitments … " Prof Boyle said.
